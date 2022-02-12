Boulder City Council to talk progress, plan for federal relief funds from American Rescue Plan Act

With its first bucket of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, Boulder put its focus on restoration, bringing back services and staff cut during the pandemic.

But for its latest round of relief funding, the city hopes to allocate most of the money toward larger and more transformative goals focused primarily in three general areas: public health and safety, affordability and service access and community and economic resiliency.

Boulder’s City Council on Tuesday is set to provide feedback on various proposals put forth by city staff for about $4.4 million of the city’s designated federal relief funds.

In total, Boulder is set to receive about $20 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, with half coming through in July 2021 and the remainder scheduled for this coming July. The money must be committed by the end of 2024 and actually spent by the end of 2026.

Boulder views the funding as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity,” according to a staff memo for Tuesday’s meeting, at least in part because of the amount it’s receiving and the flexibility it has when spending it.

Staff focused efforts on “identifying innovative solutions to some of the most complex problems we face as a community,” the memo states.

Some of the more significant projects include exploration of a guaranteed income pilot program, a project providing daytime programming and services for people ready to be housed or recently housed through Homeless Solutions for Boulder County and workforce incentive grants for the city’s arts and culture organizations.

As it identified projects for this funding, Boulder used its rapid response racial equity assessment.

Developed initially as part of the city’s COVID-19 recovery plan, the assessment is a four-step process conducted in partnership with a group of community connectors to ensure the city focuses on racial equity when making fast-action pandemic-related decisions.

In identifying the guaranteed income pilot program, the assessment noted the pandemic has had a “disproportionate impact on low-income communities, especially in the areas of job loss, job recovery and wage growth,” according to the staff memo.

“Boulder has seen (a) similar disproportionate impact across racial and ethnic groups,” the memo states.

Such a program, which would use $250,000 in ARPA funds during the exploration phase and up to $2.75 million in total, would provide a flexible, regular cash payment to low-income residents. Residents could use the money without the restrictions outlined in many assistance programs, the memo notes.

Similarly, the city is proposing $1.5 million for the “Building Home” project, which would offer daytime programming, peer support services and in-home wellness services for people who are ready to be housed or who have been recently housed within Homeless Solutions for Boulder County.

A request for information to service providers who could assist with the project was issued in December 2021.

The memo notes people experiencing homelessness have been uniquely impacted by COVID-19 and that the pandemic has highlighted the need for safe and stable housing.

Still, the proposal is not the same as a day shelter that would be available to all of Boulder’s unhoused residents, which many City Council members requested in this year’s retreat.

In addition to these two proposals, Boulder is recommending an additional $915,000 to support targeted grants to arts and culture nonprofit organizations in the city as well as $300,000 to reestablish programming for artists and neighborhood art commissions.

Further, it’s recommending putting $191,000 toward extending and expanding its emergency response connectors program, which generally strives to center underrepresented community members in sharing COVID-19 updates and public health guidelines and bringing forth issues such community members are experiencing.

While many of the recommended projects are considered more transformative, the city is recommending just more than $1 million toward continued economic recovery programs such as the outdoor dining pilot program and workforce training and extensions of recovery programs for the city’s Housing and Human Services department.

This includes direct financial assistance, emergency food assistance, transportation assistance and more, all of which have been an important part of the department’s ongoing pandemic response, according to Director Kurt Firnhaber.

“From our ongoing HHS direct service activities, and through our nonprofit partners, we know that many community members are still struggling to meet basic needs such as rent, utility payments and access to health care, due to COVID-19 economic impacts,” Firnhaber said in a statement. “Because of this, our focus continues to be on meeting these short-term critical needs, as we did with the (CARES Act) funding.”

With the City Council’s support and feedback, the city would look to adjust its budget to accommodate these new projects in March.

If you watch

What: Boulder City Council meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council and city staff members will participate from remote locations. Residents can watch the meeting on Boulder’s YouTube channel or on Channel 8.

Agenda: bit.ly/34geMhj