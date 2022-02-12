Skip to content

News

Boulder’s Police Oversight Panel releases initial draft of bylaws

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder’s Police Oversight Panel has released an initial draft of its bylaws and is accepting feedback on them ahead of formal adoption.

The panel, created by Boulder City Council, held its first meeting in February 2021. It’s tasked with reviewing complaint investigation files and making disciplinary, policy and training recommendations.

To view a copy of the bylaws and provide online feedback, visit bit.ly/3GJw8QM.

Feedback also can be given over the phone by calling 720-376-3980. Additional language access options can be arranged by calling the same phone number, according to a city news release.

Comments will be accepted until March 2. The panel will then consider public feedback and make adjustments before voting on formal adoption, the release states.

