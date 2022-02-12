CU Buffs’ Eduardo Herrera breaks school record in 3,000

Colorado track and field’s Eduardo Herrera completely destroyed the previous school record in the men’s 3,000-meter run Friday evening at the Husky Classic to highlight a day that included six marks in the CU top-10 performers list.

Herrera, who set the school record in the 1,500-meter run last year and has the second-fastest mark outdoors in the 5,000, finished second in 7 minutes and 42.67 seconds behind Northern Arizona’s Abdihamid Nur in what will go down as one of the fastest men’s 3,000-meter races in NCAA history. Nur’s winning mark of 7:40.66 is the third-fastest mark in NCAA history in all-conditions while Herrera’s mark is fifth. Both marks will not count on the NCAA top-10 list because they were run on an oversized track, but the previous best oversized track mark was 7:43.08.

Herrera becomes the only CU man to hold two distance school records after surpassing CU Hall of Famer and Olympian Adam Goucher’s 3,000 mark of 7:46.03 set in 1998. He is now ranked 17th in the world in the event this season and will be second in the NCAA following tonight.

In the longer race, Charlie Sweeney made history in the men’s 5,000 with the second-fastest time in CU history of 13:37.75. Sweeney finished eighth in race that featured five men under the previous facility record, and his time is second only to Olympian Joe Klecker on the CU top-10 list. Sweeney surpassed Goucher’s second-best time set in 1998.

Sweeney wasn’t alone as Andrew Kent finished 10th in the race in 13:39.40, becoming the sixth-best performer in CU history. The two knocked a pair of CU Olympians out of the top-10, Morgan Pearson and assistant coach Billy Nelson. Sweeney’s mark would’ve been good for 17th in the NCAA this season, but only one runner in the seven ahead of him had run the event this season.

Moving to the women’s races, the 5,000 saw Emily Covert finish as the top collegiate athlete in 15:35.40, the fourth-best mark in CU history. Covert’s mark is good for ninth in the NCAA this season. Her teammate India Johnson finished ninth in 15:50.10 to move to seventh in CU history. Both the women’s 3,000 and 5,000 were won tonight by former CU athletes with Olympian Val Constien winning the 3,000 in 8:52.19 while Carrie Verdon won the 5,000 in 15:33.50.

The sprints crew also began action at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque with Luc Andrada improving three spots in the men’s 200 top-10 list. He moved from a tie for 10th into a tie for seventh with a 12th-place finish in the seeded 200 event, finishing in a time of 21.42 seconds.