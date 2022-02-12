CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: Another historic pace unfolding at free throw line

Colorado caught a break in a showdown between the top two free throw shooting teams in the Pac-12 Conference.

When Utah had an opportunity to pad its early lead at the line, the Utes went uncharacteristically cold. When the Buffaloes had an opportunity to bolster their comeback with some freebies at the line, they gladly took advantage.

One year removed from a record-setting performance at the free throw line, the Buffs once again are emerging as one of the top free throw shooting clubs in the nation. CU went 24-for-29 on the line on Saturday, and they needed every one of those points as they rallied from an 11-point deficit to post an 81-76 victory at the CU Events Center.

“We practice that a lot in practice. We try to simulate as best as possible the pressure and the setting of games like this in practice,” said sophomore Jabari Walker, who went 9-for-9 at the line. “I just try to work on my free throws after practice while I’m tired. I try to shoot at least 21 or 25 before I leave practice. It’s paid off.”

Going into the game, the teams ranked one-two in Pac-12 games in free throw percentage, with Utah owning a league-best .808 mark. However, while the Utes were able to get to the line, particularly in the first half, Utah couldn’t take advantage. Utah went 5-for-14 at the line in the first half, eventually finishing 10-for-19.

The Buffs, meanwhile, took advantage of their opportunities. Walker and Tristan da Silva (7-for-7) both were perfect at the line. After setting a team and Pac-12 record last year with an .819 mark while flirting with the NCAA record, Saturday’s effort increased the Buffs’ season percentage to .744. CU actually is attempting more free throws per game this season (20) than during last year’s record-setting performance (16.7), and if the season ended now the Buffs would own sixth-best single-season free throw performance in program history.

CU has shot .865 (32-for-37) at the line over the past two games. The Buffs’ 24 made free throws tied for the second-highest total of the season, and marked the club’s top effort since hitting 27 in the season opener against Montana State and following with 24 made free throws in the second game of the year against New Mexico.

“Free throws were a big part of tonight’s game,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “They got to the line much more than we did in the first half, because they were the more aggressive team. Now, we dodged a bullet with Utah. They’re the number one free throw shooting team in our league, and they shot 52 percent tonight. If they shoot free throws at their normal rate, we’re not down three at half, we’re down like 10. We got lucky there.

“The second half we were the aggressor. We got in the bonus early. We got to the free throw line. It’s a big part of what we do.”

Dinwiddie in Dallas

Courtesy of the Dallas Mavericks media relations department, former CU guard Spencer Dinwiddie discussed his move to Dallas from Washington at the NBA trade deadline this week. Dinwiddie had not quite settled in at Washington after coming back from a torn ACL — an injury he also suffered with the Buffs.

“(Washington) told me when they signed me, ‘You don’t have to play the first 20 games [because] you’re coming off a torn ACL,’ and I was like ‘Nah, I want to come in here, I want to help out and be a part of this whole thing.’ Sacrifice whatever it needs to be [and get] consistent hours of treatment just to make sure I’m in a position to play,” Dinwiddie said. “Everybody that talks about this experience [of tearing an ACL] – and I’ve been through it before in college – your first year, you’re getting your rhythm back and you’re getting everything rocking and rolling, beyond just a health aspect. They always talk about the second year and the third year being much better. Being 28 and having a great recovery so far, I definitely expect myself to play at that type of level going forward in my career.”

Boyle said he left a message for Dinwiddie prior to the trade but had yet to speak with his former guard, although he said he did speak with another former CU guard, Derrick White, after he was dealt from San Antonio to Boston.

“Derrick was a little bit of shock to him and I think maybe to everyone in the NBA. But Boston really came after him because they think so highly of him,” Boyle said. “I’m happy for both those guys. I just hope both those guys can take to their new environments and continue to be who they are and be great NBA players, which they both are. I’m proud of both of them.”

Notable

CU 2022 recruiting signee Joe Hurlburt attended the game. Hurlburt recently recorded a pair of significant milestones in North Dakota prep basketball, becoming the state’s all-time leading rebounder and later surpassing the 2,000-point mark…With 10 points, Nique Clifford reached double-figures in consecutive games for the first time in his career…According to the Salt Lake Tribune, on Saturday Utah announced the dismissal of Dusan Mahorcic from the team. Mahorcic averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 13 games, but had been suspended indefinitely since Jan. 29…Three players have posted a Pac-12-best 9-for-9 mark at the free throw line this season, and two of those were recorded by Buffs players. Walker was 9-for-9 on Saturday, and Keeshawn Barthelemy went 9-for-9 at Oregon on Jan. 25.