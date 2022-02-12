CU regents approve 10-year Boulder Campus Master Plan

The University of Colorado Boulder placed an emphasis on swiftly renovating and building new on-campus housing in its latest Campus Master Plan to meet the demand of students hoping to live closer to their classes and campus programs.

The CU Board of Regents on Friday approved the latest update to the CU Boulder Campus Master Plan. The plan is renewed every decade, said David Kang, CU Boulder’s vice chancellor for infrastructure and sustainability, during his presentation Friday.

Kang said the latest plan has three key themes: to engage and connect CU Boulder’s three separate campuses, to integrate natural resources or historic buildings with new infrastructure; and to ensure student success and the university’s mission is ingrained in future development.

“The Campus Master Plan was really looking at many things that the campus has done over the last several years, including academic features, foundations of excellence and some of the planning efforts within our group with the housing, transportation, the Energy Master Plan – that we’re finishing up right now — and then integrating all of those into a vision for the future,” he said.

While looking to connect the campuses, research revealed three gaps on CU Boulder’s campus: housing, office space and research space.

Goals to resolve these gaps include housing more undergraduate students and research space on East Campus. Another idea is to offer more housing for upperclassmen on Williams Village Campus along with space for classes.

“The main campus is really vibrant with a lot of mixed-use,” Kang said “We want to maintain that, but we want to move some of the density to the outlying parts of the campus, so we don’t have so much congestion.”

Kang said a possibility for housing at Williams Village could be about 200 townhomes.

“We’re thinking about low-density housing for faculty and students and maybe families as well that could integrate really well and seamlessly into the surrounding community,” he said.

The master plan also includes two residence halls in an area north of Central campus and Boulder Creek with a total of 800 beds for both spaces. The plan is to have the undergraduate hall complete by 2025, with the second hall opening the following year, Kang said.

Regent Jack Kroll said CU Boulder’s plan to add hundreds of additional beds in the next decade is not enough. More needs to be done sooner.

“I think it’s good, and we have space and we know what we want to do from a visionary sense of housing, but the faster we can do it the better,” he said. “I think it’s going to become an asset to students being able to come to the city of Boulder and get an education. It’s not a new problem. We’ve known about this for awhile.”