Daily coronavirus data for the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado, reported Feb. 12, 2022

Colorado case data

Total cases: 1,288,600

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 11,983

Total deaths among cases: 11,601

Total hospitalizations: 58,672

Total tested: 4,724,055

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,394,986

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,936,467

*The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates its coronavirus dashboard Monday through Friday. The numbers above represent the most recent data available.

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 6

New diagnostic tests: 70

Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 3,920

Total positive results for on-campus testing since Jan. 3: 678

*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.