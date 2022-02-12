Game day notes: Despite slow start, CU Buffs have emerged as one of Pac-12’s top 3-point teams

Some of the early long-range numbers for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team were downright ugly.

The Buffaloes struggled to a .214 mark (9-for-42) from the arc during their three games at the Paradise Jam in November, and their collective shooting eye didn’t exactly come into focus afterward. There was the 5-for-21 night at UCLA on Dec. 1, followed by three consecutive home games marked by long-range futility — 4-for-17 against Tennessee, 4-for-20 against Eastern Washington, and 3-for-15 against Milwaukee.

Those figures certainly didn’t seem like the humble beginnings of a team that eventually would be among the top 3-point clubs in the Pac-12 Conference, yet that is exactly what has happened to the Buffs. CU goes into its game against Utah on Saturday evening (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) as the Pac-12’s top 3-point shooting team in conference games, a feat that appeared impossible in mid-December.

“We’ve got good 3-point shooters on this team,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “I felt it at the beginning of the year, but sometimes it’s just sticking with it. We do a lot of shooting at practice. These guys get a lot of shots in before practice, after practice. That pays off, over time.”

The turnaround can be traced back to a win against CSU Bakersfield in which the Buffs went 7-for-17 on threes. Since then, CU has recorded just two games with a 3-point percentage under .333, going 4-for-20 at Arizona and 5-for-19 in last week’s home loss against Oregon. CU is coming off a season-high 14 3-pointers in a win against Oregon State.

Overall, the Buffs are second in the Pac-12 with a season 3-point percentage .350. In league games, CU leads the Pac-12 with a mark of .375.

Battey milestone watch

Entering the Utah game, CU senior forward Evan Battey needs 12 points to surpass current Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley for 26th on CU’s all-time scoring list. Battey needs six rebounds to match Randy Downs for 22nd on the CU career rebounding list.

Assuming Battey takes his usual place in the starting lineup against Utah, he will tie former teammate and 2017 recruiting classmate D’Shawn Schwartz for 12th all-time at CU with 99 starts. It will be Battey’s 124th game overall, which will tie Josh Scott for 12th all-time. Battey, who is averaging 26.8 minutes per game, needs to play 24 minutes to pass Michel Morandais for 20th all-time.

In six career games against Utah, Battey has averaged 11.5 points while shooting .614 (27-for-44).

Glass challenge

When asked this week about Tristan da Silva’s untapped potential as a rebounder, Boyle recounted a history lesson from early in his tenure at CU.

During his first season in 2010-11, then-freshman Andre Roberson quickly set the stage for a career that made him one of the program’s all-time best rebounders by pacing CU with 7.8 rebounds per game. Alec Burks, then a sophomore in what turned out to be his final season with the Buffs, followed the lead of his younger teammate to average 6.5 rebounds per game, a solid jump from the 5.0 mark he posted a year earlier as a freshman.

It was the sort of friendly competition Boyle would like da Silva to take up with CU’s current top rebounder, Jabari Walker.

“I’d like Tristan to go up to Jabari and say, ‘I’m going to get more rebounds than you tonight.’ And go do it,” Boyle said. “Jabari just goes and gets them. I want them to be selfish rebounders.

“It’s funny, my first year here, Andre Roberson was a freshman and Alec Burks was a really competitive guy. He’s say (to Roberson), ‘I’m going to outrebound you tonight.’ And so Alec’s rebounding went up because of Andre’s rebounding. And that’s what I want Tristan to take on as a challenge and say to Jabari, ‘I’m going to take some of your rebounds.’ And have them have a friendly rivalry, if you will, because now if you’ve got them both searching, your team becomes a better rebounding team.”

Farewell

Greeley West High School recently bid farewell to its historic Clayton gymnasium, and it was a venue of significance in Boyle’s basketball journey.

Boyle, of course, starred across town at Greeley Central, leading the Wildcats to the 1981 state championship. Greeley West was the intra-city rival, but Boyle’s bad memories of the gym revolve around a family tragedy.

“I had some good games in there. My last game I played at Greeley West was December ninth, 1980. I remember because I played awful. And my dad died the next day of a heart attack. December 10th. So I’ll never forget that,” Boyle said. “It was one of those situations where I didn’t want to go home that night because I knew he’d be waiting up. So I waited and I got something to eat and I waited until I thought he was asleep. Because I just had played terrible. So I’ve got memories of that gym, some good, some bad.”

“Greeley Central, they’d better not ever close that gym. That’s a special place. That’s sacred ground.”

Notable

The broadcast team of Jacob Tobey and Mike Montgomery will be on the call for the Pac-12 Network…Battey has not attempted a free throw in the past three games…Utah’s Marco Anthony is the only guard among the Pac-12’s top 10 leaders in offensive rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5 Anthony is in a three-way tie for fourth with 2.6 offensive rebounds per game…The Pac-12 landed three players on the Naismith Award Midseason Team announced this week — UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin and USC’s Isaiah Mobley. Colorado State’s David Roddy also earned a spot on the 30-player list…The Buffs began Saturday at No. 93 in the NET rankings and No. 100 at KenPom.com. The Utes are No. 127 in the NET and No. 116 at KenPom.