Fiske Planetarium to show ‘Forward! To the Moon’

Fiske Planetarium at University of Colorado Boulder and Tend Studio, a Longmont based motion design and video production studio, are coming together to bring a feature length film — “Forward! To the Moon.”

Narrated by Kari Byron of Crash Test World and MythBusters, the film looks into NASA’s 21st century Artemis program, named after the Greek moon goddess and twin of Apollo and its goals of exploring the universe. The film is suitable for all ages and will be especially suitable for those who want to explore a career in space exploration, according to a news release.

The team behind the project include Tend Studio, which created thousands of frames of animation and live action footage to custom music scores by Ryan Lofty, of Future Vega. The film was executive produced by a team from Fiske led by Dr. Jack Burns with support and consultation from Lockheed Martin, NASA, JPL / Caltech, NESS, Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum, Astrobotic and Deep Space Systems.

Fiske Planetarium members are invited for an early premiere at 7 p.m. Wednesday at University of Colorado Boulder’s Fiske Planetarium, 2414 Regent Drive. The public premiere will be 7 p.m. Friday.

Tickets for the public premiere and other showtimes are available at ticketswest.com/events/detail/fiske-planetarium.