Pac-12 announces women’s basketball players of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Jordyn Jenkins, So., F, USC (Kent, Wash.)» 3 G, 22.7 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 1.0 SPG, .514 FG%, .861 FT%

Averaged a double-double of 22.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in three games last week.Posted career highs of 29 points and 15 rebounds on Friday at Washington.Followed that up with a second consecutive double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds on Sunday at Washington State.Started the week with 21 points on Wednesday at Utah.Has scored in double figures in 14 straight games and now has six career double-doubles (all this season).First career Pac-12 Player of the Week award and USC’s 50th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Mael Gilles, ASU; Mya Hollingshed, COLO; Lexie Hull, STAN; Krystal Leger-Walker, WSU; Leilani McIntosh, CAL; Kennady McQueen, UTAH; Charisma Osborne, UCLA; Te-Hina Paopao, ORE; Cate Reese, ARIZ; Lauren Schwartz, WASH; Talia von Oelhoffen, OSU.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Gianna Kneepkens, Fr., G, Utah (Duluth, Minn.)» 3 G, 14.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, .516 FG%, .364 3FG%, .875 FT%

Averaged 14.3 points on 51.6 percent shooting and 5.3 rebounds in three games last week.Put up 21 points and a career-high nine rebounds in an 80-75 overtime victory over California on Sunday.Scored the game’s final seven points to clinch the victory against the Golden Bears.Gave Utah the lead for the final time by making a 3-pointer with 1:26 to go in overtime and has hit from distance in 20 of 23 games this season, including 13 straight.Fifth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season (Dec. 6, Dec. 27, Jan. 24, Jan. 31), third in the past four weeks, and Utah’s 21st all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Jayda Curry, CAL; Kiki Iriafen, STAN; Rayah Marshall, USC.