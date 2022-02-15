Skip to content

Following Marshall Fire closure, Coalton Trailhead to reopen in Superior

After sustaining damage from the Marshall Fire, the Coalton Trailhead and the Meadowlark, Mayhoffer-Singletree and Coalton trails will open Friday after several weeks of closure.

On-trail-use-only regulations will be strictly enforced due to remaining hazards in the area, according to a Boulder County news release. The fire caused damage to signs, fencing and gates, and high winds led to surface trail damage.

Repairs were made to signs and amenities. The county said fence repair and replacement will be ongoing.

Additional parking is available at Superior’s Oerman-Roche Trailhead, which is 1.5 miles north of the Coalton Trailhead on McCaslin Boulevard.

For information about air quality in the area, residents can visit the Boulder County Public Health Marshall Fire Air & Water Quality website at bouldercounty.org/disasters/wildfires/marshall-air-and-water-quality.

