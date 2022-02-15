Skip to content

Defendant in University Hill riot set for trial in Boulder

Thomas Shade (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy photo)

One of the defendants charged in last year’s riot on University Hill is set for trial.

Thomas Shade, 20, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Boulder District Court to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor counts of engaging in a riot and disobeying a public health order.

Shade is now set for a three-day trial starting June 6, with a motions hearing set for April 6.

Shade remains out of custody on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.

An estimated 500 to 800 college-aged people gathered near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street on March 6 in a large outdoor party that became destructive, with people flipping a car and damaging other vehicles and property.

A Boulder armored SWAT vehicle eventually arrived on scene to disperse the crowd, but the truck was damaged and three officers suffered minor injuries.

According to an affidavit, Shade was identified using video and photos from social media posts as one of the people who helped to flip the car. Shade was a University of Colorado Boulder student at the time of the incident.

