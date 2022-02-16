Boulder attempted murder suspect sentenced to 25 years in prison following plea deal

A man accused of choking and beating a woman in Boulder was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday after accepting a plea deal in his case.

Jack Ulrey, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Boulder District Court to second-degree attempted murder with an agreement to 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors dropped the remaining charges, including first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. Ulrey had been set for trial after the first attempt to take the case to court was delayed by a positive COVID test, but that trial date was canceled as a result of the plea.

Boulder District Judge Bruce Langer accepted Ulrey’s plea and then issued the stipulated sentence.

“This was one of the most extraordinarily brutal and sadistic assaults that you would see,” Langer said.

Boulder Deputy District Attorney Anne Kelly said Ulrey beat and repeatedly choked the victim in the case, and also tried to take her tongue out with pliers and pulled her jaw apart to cause cuts at the corners of her mouth to make her look like the Joker character.

Kelly said Ulrey then left the woman on the floor with duct tape over her nose and mouth. He fled the state and was arrested a few weeks later in Pennsylvania.

“Make no mistake, Jack Ulrey believed (the victim) was dead when he left that apartment,” Kelly said. “We’re not sure how she did, but she survived.”

The victim in the case attended virtually from a prison in Arizona where Kelly said she was sentenced following a series of incidents after her near-death experience.

The victim in her statements said that it might be “the Stockholm syndrome,” but mostly blamed herself for what happened.

“The good outweighs the bad,” she said of Ulrey and their relationship.

But Kelly said despite the victim’s hard life and the rough times that followed her assault, “her life is so valuable.”

“Regardless of how many times she has been abused by the people who were supposed to love her, she will always tell you they deserve the best,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the victim in the case originally wanted Ulrey to only serve five years in prison. That request, combined with prosecutors’ uncertainty of how the victim would do in a trial, led to the plea deal.

“We did not know what (the victim) was going to say on the stand, frankly,” Kelly said.

But Kelly said the agreed upon sentence still made her “stomach turn” and that Ulrey was a “depraved and violent individual that needs to go away for a very long time.”

However, Ulrey’s attorney Lisabeth Castle said the defense team thought they had a very strong case and that the plea deal was also a concession on Ulrey’s part.

“He loves (the victim) beyond words,” Castle said. “That is why he is taking this plea, he feels badly about what happened.”

Ulrey in his statements echoed that assertion.

“I would much rather do this than put (her) on the stand,” Ulrey told Langer. “Do what you gotta do, I’ll do what I gotta do.”

Castle said the assault was a case of “heat of passion” and that “never were two people more wrong for each other.”

“Finally, Mr. Ulrey broke,” Castle said.

But while Langer agreed the sentence was appropriate, he stressed that the victim was not responsible for what happened.

“Regardless of how this relationship played out and (the victim’s) role, she in no way has any responsibility for what happened here, that’s Mr. Ulrey’s doing,” Langer said. “Nothing (she) did or could have done would explain this to me. I hope (the victim) understands, this was not her fault.”

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty also issued a statement following the hearing.

“Because of the defendant’s depraved acts of violence, this lengthy prison sentence is absolutely deserved,” Dougherty said in the statement. “He almost killed the victim and was a danger to our community. Even in court today, the defendant’s continued efforts to manipulate the victim were clear.

“We appreciate the hard work of law enforcement in helping the victim at the outset and tracking the defendant across the country in order to bring him to justice. The prosecution team dedicated countless hours to this case. It is because their outstanding efforts that justice was done today.”