Boulder to reopen most trails in Marshall Mesa area on Friday

Limited trail access in the Marshall Mesa area will reopen Friday after the city assessed and repaired trail damage that happened during the Dec. 30 Marshall Fire.

While the Marshall Mesa Trailhead will remain closed, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks will reopen the Greenbelt Plateau trailhead, trail and connector as well as the High Plains Trail, Community Ditch Trail, Cowdrey Draw and the section of the Marshall Valley Trail that connects to Marshall Road.

The trails will reopen for on-trail access only, enabling visitors to complete a loop experience, according to a city news release.

An extended closure of the Marshall Mesa Trailhead and the Marshall Mesa, Marshall Valley and Coal Seam trails will remain in place because of damage sustained during the recent fire, according to the release.

Visitors can text “OSMP” to 888-777 to sign up for text alerts that will inform them of trail closures in the Marshall Mesa area.

Boulder County announced that other area trails will reopen on Friday as well, including the Coalton Trailhead.

