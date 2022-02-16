Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Feb. 16, 2022

Boulder County Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death Wednesday. Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said the person who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 was in their 70s. They were not vaccinated and were not a resident of a long-term care facility.
New cases: 120
Total cases: 60,362
Currently hospitalized: 28
Daily discharges: 8
Total deaths: 371
New deaths: 1
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 273.76
7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Feb. 8: 10.2%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 1,297,328
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 12,179
- Total deaths among cases: 11,659
- Total hospitalizations: 59,182
- Total tested: 4,736,404
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,401,892
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,941,683
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 4
- New diagnostic tests: 36
- Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 3,999
- Total positive results for on-campus testing since Jan. 3: 685
*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 33
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total student quarantines: 0
BVSD elementary schools
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 2 active cases
- Bear Creek: 1 active case
- Birch: 1 active case
- Columbine: 1 active case
- Crest View: 2 active cases
- Fireside: 1 active case
- Foothill: 1 active case
- Kohl: 1 active case
- Lafayette: 1 active case
- Mapleton Early Childhood Education: 1 active case
- Mesa: 1 active case
- Nederland: 2 active cases
- Superior: 2 active cases
- University Hill: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Angevine: 1 active case
- Casey: 1 active case
- Nevin Platt: 1 active case
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 2 active cases
- Broomfield: 2 active cases
- Centaurus: 1 active case
- Fairview: 2 active cases
- Monarch: 1 active case
BVSD other departments
- Peak to Peak: 4 active cases
- Transportation: 1 active case
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 30
- Total active staff cases: 3
- Total student quarantines: 53
- Total staff quarantines: 0
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 2 students quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 1 active student case
- Burlington: 3 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Centennial: 5 students quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 2 students quarantined
- Erie: 2 active student cases
- Grand View: 2 students quarantined
- Hygiene: 3 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Legacy: 2 active student cases; 7 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 3 students quarantined
- Mead: 2 students quarantined
- Mountain View: 3 students quarantined
- Northridge: 1 active staff member case
- Prairie Ridge: 1 student quarantined
- Red Hawk: 1 student quarantined
- Sanborn: 4 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 2 active student cases
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 active student cases
- Timberline PK-8: 1 active student case
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 3 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Coal Ridge: 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
- Longs Peak: 1 active student case
- Mead: 1 active student case
- Trail Ridge: 1 active staff member case
- Westview: 1 student quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 1 active student case
- Longmont: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- New Meridian: 1 student quarantined
- Niwot: 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Launched Virtual Academy: 2 students quarantined
- Spark Discovery Preschool: 1 student quarantined
- Main Street: 1 active student case