Dining Buzz: Dickens 300 Prime owners expanding to Boulder’s Pearl Street

Longmont’s Dickens 300 Prime Steakhouse, 300 Main St., announced last week on its Facebook page that it will be opening 300 Prime Boulder on Pearl Street this summer.

New owners Noella Colandreo and Anthony Sanschagrin took over the vintage Longmont restaurant venue just weeks before the pandemic shut it down in March of 2020. The pair stuck with it, rebranding to Dickens 300 Prime and rolled out a steak- and seafood-inspired menu. Now, two years later, they’re expanding to Boulder.

In the meantime, carnivorous diners can enjoy this venue’s daily happy hour and Tuesday special featuring a selection of half-off bottles of wine. Weekend brunch is another option, featuring a selection of Benedicts, including one topped with filet mignon, and other stalwarts from chef Sanschagrin, such as avocado toast and shrimp grits.

Of course, classic steakhouse specialties such as shrimp cocktail, chopped salad and a signature 8-ounce filet or Kona rub prime top sirloin are also on tap at the Longmont location.

Cinematic cuisine

The Boulder International Film Festival returns to Boulder March 3-6.

In addition to a full slate of films, the festival is also bringing back one of its most popular events, CineCHEF. This food-and-film mashup consists of a competition featuring Denver and Boulder chefs dishing out film-inspired fare. This year’s theme is “All Star,” highlighting past winners and favorites.

In addition to a sampling of cinematic cuisine, this year’s event will also feature live music from Steve Salinsky, wine pairings, WhistlePig rye whiskey tastings, local beers and desserts.

A lineup of superstar Colorado chefs will participate, including Daniel Asher of Ash’Kara, River & Woods, and Driftwind, Patrick Balcom of Niwot’s Farow, Michael Bertozzi of The Kitchen American Bistro, Rich Byers of Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro, Linda Hampsten Fox of Denver’s The Bindery, Chris Royster of Flagstaff House, Bob Sargent of Savory Cuisines Catering and Mike Thom of Spruce Farm & Fish.

CineCHEF will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. March 3 at Rembrandt Yard, 1301 Spruce St., Boulder. Tickets run $100 and the “Amuse Bouche” VIP experience for $150 will get patrons a glass of champagne, early entry to taste the offerings first and a special gift. Both ticket options include a screening of the uplifting documentary “Blind Ambition,” a film that follows four Zimbabwean refugees who eventually became South Africa’s best sommeliers. Tickets are available at biff1.com/cinechef.

Join the club

In addition to serving up excellent fare, Chef Dakota Soifer’s Cafe Aion, 1235 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, has created a raft of intriguing options for takeout and delivery during the pandemic.

Aion’s latest innovation is a paella club, featuring memberships starting at $75 a month for a meal for two. A typical menu will include a selection of favorite tapas small plates, a seasonal paella kit with ingredients like traditional Spanish Bomba rice or Aion’s house-made tomato-saffron base, house-made desserts, and more. Additional information and membership signup is available at table22.com/cafe-aion.

Funny fare

For those who like a little humor with their dining, Avanti Food & Beverage, 1401 Pearl St., Boulder, has you covered with its Flatirons Funnies monthly comedy nights.

Upcoming dates include Feb. 23, March 23 and April 20. This free event, hosted by Greg Studley, features five comics performing for 10-minute sets from 9-11 p.m. Seating is limited for these rooftop performances. Beverages are available from New Belgium Brewing and Mythology Distillery, as well as special bites from Avanti’s pizzeria New Yorkese.