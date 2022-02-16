Suspect in University Hill shooting also connected to attempted Flagstaff carjacking

A Boulder man already facing two felony menacing cases, including one for reportedly firing off an AK-47 on University Hill, has now been connected to an attempted carjacking on Flagstaff Mountain.

Matthew Daniel Marton, 21, is charged with attempted aggravated robbery, felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and prohibited use of a high-capacity magazine.

According to an affidavit, a woman called the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 4 and said a man attempted to carjack her on Flagstaff Mountain.

The woman told police she was going for a hike and parked her car near Realization Point when a man pointed a rifle at her and demanded her car keys. The woman said two other men were with the suspect, and that they all appeared to have been drinking alcohol.

The woman said she did not want the men to drive intoxicated so she refused to give her keys to the men, and instead offered them a ride. The man holding the gun then racked the gun, but the three men eventually left the area.

Several other witnesses in the area told police they heard gunshots earlier in the morning.

On Dec. 8, Marton was arrested after reportedly firing an AK-47 into the air from his apartment on University Hill.

While investigating that incident, Boulder police came across evidence tying Marton and a roommate to the Flagstaff Mountain attempted robbery, including a video of the men shooting at a stop sign and a receipt for an Uber ride to Flagstaff Mountain the morning of Dec. 4.

Marton’s roommate and another friend confirmed that the three of them had been drinking and then went out to go shooting on Flagstaff Mountain. The two men said that when they couldn’t find a ride down the mountain, Marton decided to carjack someone.

Both men said that while they were shooting the rifle at stop signs and beer cans, Marton was the only one holding the gun during the attempted carjacking.

The two other men were issued misdemeanor tickets for illegal use of a weapon.

According to court records, Marton was already facing a felony menacing case in Boulder County following an arrest in September in addition to the University Hill and Flagstaff cases.

Marton remains in custody on $60,000 bond and is set for a preliminary hearing on the aggravated robbery case on Feb. 28 and an arraignment hearing on his other two cases on April 1.