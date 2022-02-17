Boulder’s Tube to Work Day ‘tentatively’ scheduled to return in July

Boulder’s Tube to Work Day could make its return to the water this year for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which has grown into a local tradition celebrating alternative transportation that attracted more than 1,000 people to Boulder Creek, had been on a two-year tubing hiatus after calling off the event in 2020 and 2021.

But on the event’s website and Facebook page, organizers wrote that the event was “tentatively” scheduled to return on July 15.

“Tube to Work Day ’22 is tentatively scheduled for Friday, July 15th!” the website read. “Mark your calendars and stay tuned for early April registration deets!”

Organizers also set a backup date of July 29 in the event of high water levels on July 15.