CU Buffs women in must-win mode heading to L.A.

Even if she hasn’t given much attention to the NCAA Tournament projections throughout the season, Colorado women’s basketball head coach JR Payne is well aware of what’s at stake for the Buffaloes heading down the stretch.

“Every game is a must-win at this point of the season and not just for postseason implications,” she said. “But just going into postseason play, as far as Pac-12 tournament and wanting to feel good and play good and be healthy and be able to feel confident facing any team that you’re matched up with. I think every game is really important.”

On Friday, the Buffs (16-7, 5-7 Pac-12) visit UCLA (11-9, 6-6) with hopes of strengthening their NCAA Tournament resume.

At one point, ESPN’s Charlie Creme had the Buffs projected as a No. 5 seed for the NCAA Tournament. After going 3-7 in their last 10 games, the Buffs are now on the bubble, projected as a No. 11 seed. The other three Pac-12 teams on Creme’s bubble – Arizona State, Oregon State and Washington State – are a combined 3-0 against the Buffs.

While other teams, especially ASU, have strengthened their resume in recent weeks, the Buffs have to match with a postseason push of their own.

“I definitely think so,” Payne said. “Our urgency to execute, our urgency to do our job, all of that needs to be on level 10 right now, as far as just being completely dialed in.”

After a lackluster 63-56 home loss to Washington State on Feb. 4, the Buffs have been dialed in. They played good basketball in blowout wins against Washington and California. Then, they held a halftime lead at No. 2 Stanford on Sunday before faltering in the second half.

As the Buffs head to Los Angeles to face UCLA on Friday and Southern California on Sunday, they’re aiming to continue playing good basketball.

“It’s coming down to the wire now and we need these wins in order to go to the NCAA Tournament,” senior Peanut Tuitele said. “I think we know that and we know what’s at stake. I think our team’s gonna do a great job this weekend with preparation because of how important these upcoming games are.”

CU swept the L.A. schools in Boulder in early January, but it will be a different challenge to beat them a second time and on the road. At that time, CU had not played in nearly three weeks because of COVID-19 and UCLA wasn’t at full strength.

“We were slow, we were lethargic,” Payne said. “It was people playing out of position. The whole thing was kind of weird.

“All four teams that are going to play this weekend – us, Utah, USC, UCLA – we’re all different at this point, but I think that we can always learn from past games.”

Although CU and UCLA are a bit different from where they were in early January, the Buffs are hoping the outcome is similar, because they need it to be similar.

CU is No. 34 in the NET rankings, a tool used to fill out the 68-team NCAA Tournament bracket. The Buffs, however, are just 1-6 in “Quad 1” games – defined as home matchups vs. top 30 teams or road matchups against the top 75. Facing No. 55 UCLA gives CU an opportunity at a Quad 1 win.

Payne’s focus isn’t on the rankings or where the Buffs are slotted at this point, but simply on playing well and adding to the win column.

“We look at it as we have to handle business and we have to play good basketball down the stretch of the season,” she said. “You want to be playing your best basketball this time of the year. We had a great preseason, and then kind of a lull and now we’re playing well again for the most part, with the exception of that second half on Sunday (at Stanford), which was awful.

“I think we know that we’re capable of good basketball. We just have to be focused and dialed in to do that.”

CU Buffs women’s basketball at UCLA Bruins

TIPOFF: Friday, 8 p.m. MST, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif.

BROADCAST: TV – Pac-12 Network. Radio – 630 AM

RECORDS: Colorado 16-7 (5-7 Pac-12); UCLA 11-9 (6-6 Pac-12)

COACHES: Colorado – JR Payne, 6th season (88-82; 189-195 career). UCLA – Cori Close, 11th season (226-119).

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado – G Sila Finau, 5-9, Sr. (4.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg); G Frida Formann, 5-11, So. (7.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.5 apg); F Mya Hollingshed, 6-3, Sr. (14.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg; 1.2 spg, 1.0 bpg); C Quay Miller, 6-3, Jr. (11.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg); G Jaylyn Sherrod, 5-7, Jr. (7.3 ppg; 2.4 rpg; 3.7 apg, 1.9 spg); F Peanut Tuitele, 6-1, Sr. (7.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg); G Kindyll Wetta, 5-9, Fr. (3.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.3 spg). UCLA – G Natalie Chou, 6-1, Sr. (10.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.6 spg); G Dominique Onu, 6-9, Fr. (6.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg); G Charisma Osborne, 5-9, Jr. (17.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.6 spg); G Jaelynn Penn, 5-10, Sr. (11.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.2 apg); F Ilmar’i Thomas, 5-10, Sr. (15.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.4 apg).

NOTES: This is the third game of a four-game road swing for the Buffs, who are 5-4 on the road this season. The Buffs lost at No. 2 Stanford, 63-46, on Sunday. … CU has won two of its last three games. … CU is 6-14 all-time against UCLA, including 2-7 in Los Angeles. The Buffs snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Bruins with a 71-63 win on Jan. 9 in Boulder. Sherrod had 25 points and eight assists for the Buffs in that win. … The Buffs have lost their last five at Pauley Pavilion, dating back to a 61-59 win against the Bruins on Jan. 5, 2014. … UCLA is 2-6 in its last eight games, which includes a forfeit loss to Oregon. The Bruins lost at Oregon, 67-53, on Wednesday in a non-conference game. Osborne and Onu had 16 points each for the Bruins. … UCLA is 8-2 at home this season, with both losses coming against top 10 teams (Arizona and Stanford). … Osborne ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring, at 17.5 points per game … On Friday, Hollingshed is slated to play in career game No. 134, which would tie her with Rachel Hargis (2010-14) for the most in CU history. With 1,569 points, Hollingshed is also just six points away from passing Tracy Tripp (1985-89) for 11th on CU’s career list.