CU South referendum poised for November election

The referendum that could repeal the CU South annexation agreement is tentatively scheduled to be on the ballot during the regular municipal election in November.

Boulder City Council on Tuesday unanimously signaled support for placing it on the ballot, though it will need to officially approve doing so on the consent agenda in an upcoming meeting. Councilmember Nicole Speer recused herself from the conversation because of her employment at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The annexation agreement, which guides flood mitigation and development at the 308-acre site owned by CU Boulder, was approved Sept. 21 in a 6-1 vote. Two council members recused themselves from the vote because of previous employment with the university.

The ordinance was passed as an emergency measure, in part so it would become immediately effective and the city could begin initial permitting and planning for the South Boulder Creek flood mitigation project. The project, meant to protect residents downstream, was contingent on approval of the annexation. The area around the property at U.S. 36 and Table Mesa Drive was among the hardest hit in the 2013 flood.

The referendum, a city charter provision that allows people to reject a legislative matter passed by council, was deemed sufficient Nov. 1 by the City Clerk’s Office with more than 5,700 signatures. Signature gatherers with Save South Boulder and PLAN-Boulder County, two groups that oppose the annexation agreement as it was approved, were required to obtain at least 3,336 signatures.

According to information from City Attorney Teresa Tate, in terms of next steps for the referendum, City Council has three options. It could either repeal the ordinance or put the referendum to a vote in a special election or during the regular municipal election.

None of the council members were interested in repealing it outright and a special election is costly, with estimates provided by Tate ranging anywhere from $75,000 to $150,000.

A number of community members who support the referendum spoke during open comment, urging the City Council to repeal the ordinance.

If the Council decides against going that route, most community members who spoke on Tuesday preferred sending it to a vote in the November election, when more people are likely to turn out.

Boulder resident Gwen Dooley was among those who spoke, expressing discontent about the fact that Boulder City Council approved the annexation weeks before the election, when a separate ballot measure that would have required a vote on the annexation was to be decided. The measure ultimately failed.

“People felt like they had been cut off at the knees,” Dooley said.

The annexation agreement ensures the 100-year South Boulder Creek flood mitigation project can proceed. However, those against the approved agreement argue that it will not offer enough protection as climate change continues to affect the community.

“Climate change, unstable weather and aridification of our lands now pose new dangers that must be faced in making land use decisions,” Boulder resident Diane Curlette said.