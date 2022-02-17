Game day notes: CU Buffs getting creative in bringing energy on the road

BERKELEY, Calif. — As the shots kept falling and the points kept piling up, the energy rippling through the Colorado bench was palpable on Tuesday night at Oregon State.

It was an understandable reaction, as the Buffaloes eventually cruised to a 90-64 win for their third consecutive victory. As the Buffs take aim at a fourth consecutive win on Thursday night against Cal (7:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network), head coach Tad Boyle has been trying to remind his team that shots aren’t always going to fall at the pace they have during the winning streak, as the Buffs have posted three straight games with a shooting percentage of at least .500.

At some point, Boyle believes his club will need to find a way to summon that sort of energy from the other end of the floor.

“This team has got to find a way to find our energy on defense,” Boyle said. “We get our energy from offense end when shots are going in, and that’s typical of a young team. But there’s going to be nights when the shots aren’t going in.”

While Boyle would like to see more enthusiasm generated from the Buffs’ defense, the team has done an impressive job creating energy in two recent road wins that essentially were bereft of CU fans.

Typically on the road, the Buffs at the very least enjoy their own little cheering section behind the bench. Most frequently, those seats are filled by parents, other family members, and university personnel happy to make the trip to back the Buffs.

Yet during the Buffs’ two recent Tuesday night makeup dates on the road — at Oregon on Jan. 25, and again at Oregon State this week — there were hardly any Buffs fans in the stands, given the mid-week dates rescheduled on the fly. CU won both games, and after his big night at OSU, sophomore Luke O’Brien credited the players at the end of the bench, mostly walk-ons, for helping to fill the void from the absent cheering section.

“This team is really good at creating energy off the bench,” O’Brien said. “Guys like Will (Loughlin), Cody (Mains), Amondo (Miller), Jack (Pease), those guys who don’t play give us so much energy off the bench and we feed off that. I’m used to it, especially after last where when there were no fans, but I thought (at OSU) our bench did a great job creating energy.”

Bears report

In their only regular season matchup against Cal, the Buffs will square off against a few familiar faces, particularly Bears forwards Andre Kelly and Grant Anticevich.

Yet slowing down an oft-traveled newcomer, Jordan Shepherd, that might be taking the central focus of CU’s scouting report.

Shepherd played two seasons at Oklahoma and two more at Charlotte before using his extra season of eligibility at Cal. He is coming off a career performance, putting up 35 points on a 9-for-15 showing as the Bears won for the first time ever at Oregon.

Shepherd is shooting just .284 on 3-pointers but is leading Cal in scoring with 14.6 points per game.

Notable

The broadcast team of Ted Robinson and Mike Montgomery will be on the call for the Pac-12 Network…CU began Thursday at No. 90 in the NET rankings and No. 93 at KenPom.com. Cal is No. 136 in the NET and No. 127 at KenPom…The win at OSU clinched a winning season for CU, the 11th winning season in 12 years under Boyle…The Buffs’ next win will be No. 250 at CU for Boyle. He remains on track to topple Sox Walseth’s program record of 261 wins early next season.