Impact on Education accepting Lifetime Achievement Award nominations

Impact on Education, the foundation supporting Boulder Valley public school students, is accepting nominations for its annual Blake Peterson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Established in 2017, the award honors the legacy of Impact on Education supporter Blake Peterson. The award recognizes an individual who, consistently over the course of decades, creates positive change within the Boulder Valley School District and whose own passion for education and learning mirrors that of the award’s namesake.

Any community member can nominate a BVSD educator or staff member for the award. Nominations must be received by March 11. To submit a nomination, go to impactoneducation.org.

