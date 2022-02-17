Keeping the momentum going: Advocates work to draw attention to prevalence of sexual assault

A group of advocates spoke Thursday night about sexual assault awareness and the community response needed. And during their discussion, every speaker shared one core message: Everyone is needed to keep the momentum going.

YWCA Boulder County hosted a webinar Thursday night about sexual assault prevention and the action people in the Boulder County community or throughout the country can take to end the fight. Speakers for the night included two former Boulder Valley students, a Title IX lawyer, a representative with Moving to End Sexual Assault, a Colorado senator and a University of Colorado Safe Campus advocate.

Debbie Pope, CEO for YWCA, said the organization wanted to host the conversation to acknowledge the harm sexual assault and harassment is having on young women.

Pope provided national, statewide and local statistics to reveal the prevalence of the crime.

In the U.S., 82% of sexual assault victims under 18 years old are women.

One out of three Coloradans experience sexual violence in their lifetime. Of that, 80% is experienced before their 25th birthday.

Boulder County reported a 64% increase in emergency room visits in 2020 for sexually violent-related injuries involving kids 10 to 17 years old.

A 2019 Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment study found 4.6% of Boulder Valley High School students have reported being raped and 6.5% of students reported experiencing dating violence.

Former Boulder Valley High School students Beatriz Sanchez and Sophie Dellinger spoke about their request for the district to have an advisory council to address sexual violence, harassment and gender discrimination. Their suggestion resulted in the creation of the district’s Title IX Advisory Council.

Dellinger said she learned about Title IX early on in high school. The policy prohibits sex-based discrimination, ensuring everyone has the equal right to education.

When she and Sanchez sat down and began to look through the school district’s policies, they said they saw the many gaps between Boulder Valley’s policy and what the federal government requires.

“We just took it apart piece by piece and found the holes in BVSD’s policy,” Dellinger said.

Lindsey Breslin, hotline supervisor for Moving to End Sexual Assault, said rape culture is prevalent in everyday life. It’s not just schools that need to create awareness on the issue but families, she said.

“This needs to be starting in middle school,” she said. “For perpetrators, it’s too late at that stage once they hit young adulthood.”

Pierre Booth, an advocate with University of Colorado Safe Campus, helped put together a campaign before the protest outside the Pi Kappa Alpha house following sexual assaults.

After the protest, CU Safe Campus arranged a second demonstration, but the turnout was sparse in comparison with its first event, Booth said.

Booth said more momentum is needed to keep awareness alive.

John Clune, a Title IX lawyer with Boulder’s Hutchinson, Black and Cook, said he believes rape culture or a culture that allows for sexual assault to be swept under the rug has been a part of school systems for a long time. It’s something school districts hope will go away if its ignored, he said.

“I think there is a historical resistance to dealing with sexual assault at school that is deeply ingrained in the culture,” he said.

Colorado updated its Title IX bill several years ago adding new policies, some of which include prohibiting retaliation, codifying victim confidentiality and ensuring accommodations, said State Sen. Faith Winter, a Democrat representing Adams County.

The law was passed, and its implementation was OK but the impact it had on cultural awareness was not, Winter said.

“You can’t legislate culture, and we have talked about that,” Winter said. “We are living in a rape culture.”

Breslin said she believes many people don’t believe its an issue until it happens to someone they care about or someone they love is accused of it.

Clune added that more awareness is greatly needed.

“We are at pandemic levels of a public health crisis in sexual violence against all genders and becoming more aware of this issue in all of our lives would be super helpful,” he said.

Support is available for anyone experiencing assault. People can call the Moving to End Sexual Assault hotline at 303-443-7300 or text Brave to 20121.