Marshall Fire Disaster Assistance Recovery Center on delayed start

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Recovery Center in Lafayette will open at 11 a.m. today due to the weather conditions, according to officials.

The Disaster Recovery Center, 1755 S. Public Road in Lafayette, also closed early on Wednesday due to the weather.

FEMA also announced its Mitigation Community Education and Outreach and Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will also be delayed until 11 a.m.

Officials also announced the recovery center will be closed on Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.