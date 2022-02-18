Skip to content

Boulder completes Anemone Loop Trail

Boulder has completed work on the new Anemone Loop Trail, a 3-mile loop trail west of downtown.

The city has lifted construction-related trail closures and the Anemone Loop Trail is now open seven days a week.

According to a city news release, the project, built by Timberline Trailcraft, has been in the works since May 2020. It includes the construction of short spur trails off the main loop, the restoration of native vegetation and the use of sustainable trail design practices to minimize erosion over time.

City regulations require people to stay on the trail and not walk off the path. Visit OSMPtrails.org to view a map of the new trail, which can be accessed from the Centennial or The Peoples’ Crossing trailheads, the release states.

