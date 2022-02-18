Skip to content

Boulder food tax rebate applications open March 1

Beginning March 1, lower-income Boulder residents can apply for a food tax rebate to recoup some of the money spent in sales tax on food items.

Rebates this year will be $92 for individuals and $280 for families. The food tax rebate program began in 1967 and is meant to lessen the financial burden on lower-income residents for city sales tax paid on food items, the release states.

In order to be eligible, applicants must complete an application and meet financial eligibility guidelines and have been a Boulder resident for the entire 2021 calendar year.

Additionally applicants must be 62 or older for the whole 2021 calendar year; or a person with a disability; or a family with children under 18 years of age in the household for the entire 2021 calendar year.

Boulder residents who do not have permanent shelter are eligible and can meet the residency requirement by providing documentation that they are receiving services from a city-recognized homelessness services agency, the release states.

Applications must be received or postmarked by June 30. Those who applied in 2021 will automatically receive an application in the mail.

Learn more or apply online at bit.ly/3rW4Pi7. Call 303-915-6091 to make an appointment to pick up an application in person.

