CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: Nique Clifford helps put the clamps on Cal’s Jordan Shepherd

BERKELEY, Calif. — Elijah Parquet, Colorado’s top defensive stopper, saw his senior season come to a premature end due to a foot injury.

Yet when one door closes, another opens. And the heir apparent to that role, sophomore Nique Clifford, is blossoming right before the eyes of Buffs fans.

Clifford’s run of three consecutive double-digit scoring performances came to an end during CU’s 70-62 win at Cal on Thursday night. Yet his defense was a critical as any of his teammates’ offensive contributions, as Clifford helped put the clamps on Bears leading scorer Jordan Shepherd.

Shepherd was coming off a 33-point game during Cal’s upset win at Oregon last week while going 9-for-15. With Clifford taking the primary assignment on Shepherd, it was a different story on Thursday. Shepherd, who entered the game averaging 14.6 points, finished 2-for-7 and scored only seven points — tallying just a lone free throw after halftime.

“He got a couple mistakes in the first half, but I thought in the second half (Clifford) was terrific,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “He’s becoming that defensive guy that Eli was for us. He’s starting to block shots, kind of like Eli did. He’s got great length. He’s got to continue to get bigger and stronger getting through screens. But I’m really pleased with him. He made a nice play in the second half aggressively going to the rim.”

Streaking

With Jabari Walker leading the way, the Buffs continued their torrid pace at the free throw line.

CU went 15-for-16 on free throws in the second half and finished 21-for-24 overall. Over the past four games CU has shot .855 (71-for-83) on free throws.

Walker has been the driving force of that effort. Against Cal he went 6-for-6 on free throws to extend his made free throw streak to 27 in a row. That is the longest streak by any CU player since Spencer Dinwiddie hit 33 in a row in 2013.

One year after posting a program-record free throw percentage of .819, CU improved its free throw percentage this season to .753, which currently is tied for the fourth-best single-season mark in team history.

Notable

Prior to tipoff Cal held a moment for silence for Bears Hall of Fame basketball player Gene Ransom, who was killed in a highway shooting earlier this month…CU’s 10 turnovers at Cal matched its second-lowest total of the season…By going 2-for-2 on 3-pointers, CU senior Evan Battey improved his season 3-point percentage to .480 (24-for-50). Battey’s four free throw attempts was his most since he attempted four against UCLA on Jan. 22…CU is 9-9 in its last 18 regulars season conference games.