CU Buffs women snap L.A. losing streak

LOS ANGELES – Prior to Friday’s game at Pauley Pavilion, Colorado point guard Jaylyn Sherrod had a question for head coach JR Payne.

“Coach J, have you ever won here?” Sherrod asked.

“Not until tonight,” Payne responded.

The two laughed and Sherrod said, “Oh, that’s what I was gonna say!”

“She and I were on the same page with that,” Payne said after the game. “We feel like if we play great, we give ourselves a good chance.”

The Buffaloes did play great and not only gave themselves a chance but really left no doubt with a 67-54 win against UCLA.

Mya Hollingshed scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds, Sherrod was exceptional all night and the Buffs (17-7, 6-7 Pac-12) snapped an 11-game losing streak in Los Angeles while strengthening their postseason resume with an impressive win against the Bruins (11-10, 6-7).

“I just think we’ve talked about the stuff that we’ve been doing,” Hollingshed said. “Playing with a sense of urgency on defense and executing offense is what is gonna win us games. We’ve learned from the tons of film sessions we’ve had. I think we’ve taken that to heart and we put that into action tonight.”

The Buffs have won three of the last four games and swept the regular season series with UCLA for the first time since the 2013-14 season. CU’s last win in L.A., against either UCLA or Southern California, came on Jan. 5, 2014, at Pauley Pavilion.

On Friday, CU put together one of its most efficient games on offense of the season. The Buffs made 47.2 percent of their shots (25-of-53), had just 13 turnovers and racked up 16 assists on their 25 buckets. They also made 15-of-20 free throws and attempted a season-low 10 3-pointers because they kept finding ways to get the ball inside. The Buffs had 42 points in the paint – their highest total since Dec. 7 against Southern Utah.

“We had some good practices this week in preparation,” Payne said. “It’s interesting because UCLA can be pretty disruptive defensively, as well, and I thought our team did a good job of preparing for that disruption. There’s certain things that (the Bruins) like to deny and take us out of; we were prepared after a couple good days of practice for that and we just scored it in different ways. I thought the balance was really good.”

In addition to Hollingshed’s 19 points, Quay Miller had 11, Sherrod and Peanut Tuitele each had 10 and Kindyll Wetta added six.

Sherrod added four rebounds, four assists and three steals in one of her most complete games in recent weeks.

Setting up the offense was another stellar effort on defense. The Buffs held UCLA to 33.9 percent from the floor (21-of-62). While the Bruins had just 13 turnovers, nine came on CU steals and the Buffs turned those turnovers into 15 points.

The teams were tied at 26-26 midway through the second quarter and Payne shifted to a zone defense. The Buffs closed the half on an 11-4 run and then opened the second half on an 11-2 run. That gave the Buffs a 48-32 lead.

“I think it was a shift (in momentum) because we were able to create some turnovers,” Payne said. “They didn’t end up with a ton of turnovers tonight, but the ones that we were able to force I thought created disruption and it was mostly in the zone.”

UCLA went on a couple of runs, pulling within eight midway through the third quarter and within 11 early in the fourth. Both times, the Buffs responded with a 6-0 spurt to regain control.

“We said, ‘Don’t let up,’” Hollingshed said.

“I think we’re just doing what we need to do. It’s all individual efforts to make it a team effort. We’re doing our jobs as individuals and we’re holding each other accountable on the floor.”

Notes

Hollingshed moved past Tracy Tripp (1,574 points from 1985-89) for 11th on CU’s career scoring list, with 1,588 points. … Hollingshed also moved into a first-place tie with Rachel Hargis (2010-14) for the most games played at CU, with 134. … As CU head coach, Payne had been 0-9 in Los Angeles before Friday’s win. … Going into Friday, the Buffs were in ninth place in the Pac-12. They ended the day in sixth place. … Sherrod reached 600 career points.

Fast break

What went right: Offensively, the Buffs were stellar most of the night, hitting 47.2 percent of their shots. They also rebounded well and played good defense.

What went wrong: Not much. CU had a bit of a slow start and a few short defensive lapses, but quickly regrouped each time.

Star of the game: Jaylyn Sherrod. She finished with 10 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and was disruptive defensively all night.

What’s next: The Buffs visit Southern California on Sunday at 2 p.m. MT.

Colorado 67, UCLA 54

COLORADO (17-7, 6-7 Pac-12)

Sherrod 2-5 6-7 10, Sadler 2-6 0-1 4, Finau 0-4 2-2 2, Hollingshed 7-15 4-6 19, Tuitele 4-5 2-2 10, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Formann 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 5-9 1-2 11, Wetta 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 25-53 15-20 67.

UCLA (11-10, 6-7 Pac-12)

Horvat 0-3 2-2 2, Onu 3-9 3-5 10, Osborne 3-11 2-2 10, Thomas 8-12 0-0 17, Penn 1-5 0-0 2, Owens 1-1 0-0 2, Chou 1-8 0-0 3, Dugali 1-3 0-2 2, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Anstey 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 21-62 7-11 54.

Colorado 17 20 22 8 – 67

UCLA 17 13 14 10 – 54

3-point goals – Colorado 2-10 (Hollingshed 1-5, Formann 1-3, Sadler, Finau 0-1), UCLA 5-25 (Osborne 2-9, Chou 1-6, Onu 1-4, Thomas 1-1, Horvat 0-3, Penn 0-2). Rebounds – Colorado 42 (Finau, Hollingshed 7), UCLA 33 (Thomas 8). Assists – Colorado 16 (Sherrod, Wetta 4), UCLA 15 (Osborne 6). Steals – Colorado 9 (Sherrod 3), UCLA 6 (6 players with 1). Turnovers – Colorado 13, UCLA 13. Total fouls – Colorado 17, UCLA 17. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – Sherrod. A – 2,204.