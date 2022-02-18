Skip to content

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Feb. 18, 2022

Boulder County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Friday. Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said both of the people who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 were in their 80s and were unvaccinated. One of the people was a resident of a long-term care facility, and the other person was not.

New cases: 142

Total cases: 60,600

Currently hospitalized: 27

Daily discharges: 0

Total deaths: 373

New deaths: 2

New cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days: 241.88

7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Feb. 17: 6.1%

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 1,301,611
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 12,256
  • Total deaths among cases: 11,681
  • Total hospitalizations: 59,441
  • Total tested: 4,742,242
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 17: 4,404,809
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated as of Feb. 17: 3,944,655

University of Colorado Boulder cases 

  • New positive test results: 2
  • New diagnostic tests: 49
  • Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 4,104
  • Total positive results for on-campus testing since Jan. 3: 689

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 45
  • Total staff quarantines: 0
  • Total student quarantines: 0

BVSD elementary schools

  • Alicia Sanchez: 1 active case
  • Aspen Creek PK-8: 1 active case
  • Bear Creek: 2 active cases
  • Birch: 1 active case
  • Coal Creek: 1 active case
  • Douglass: 1 active case
  • Eldorado PK-8: 1 active case
  • High Peaks: 1 active case
  • Kohl: 4 active cases
  • Mapleton Early Childhood Education: 2 active cases
  • Mesa: 2 active cases
  • Nederland: 2 active cases
  • Superior: 2 active cases

BVSD middle schools

  • Angevine: 1 active case
  • Louisville: 1 active case
  • Nevin Platt: 1 active case
  • Southern Hills: 2 active cases
  • Summit: 2 active cases

BVSD high schools

  • Boulder: 3 active cases
  • Fairview: 2 active cases
  • Monarch: 2 active cases

BVSD other departments

  • Peak 2 Peak: 8 active cases
  • Transportation: 2 active cases

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 27
  • Total active staff cases: 1
  • Total student quarantines: 23
  • Total staff quarantines: 1

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Alpine: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
  • Black Rock: 1 student quarantined
  • Blue Mountain: 1 active student case
  • Eagle Crest: 2 students quarantined
  • Erie: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
  • Legacy: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Longmont Estates: 1 active student case
  • Lyons: 2 students quarantined
  • Northridge: 1 student quarantined
  • Prairie Ridge: 1 student quarantined
  • Red Hawk: 1 staff member quarantined
  • Sanborn: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
  • Timberline PK-8: 5 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

  • Altona: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
  • Coal Ridge: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
  • Erie: 1 active student case
  • Mead: 2 active student cases
  • Trail Ridge: 2 active student cases 
  • Westview: 1 active student case

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 1 active student case
  • Longmont: 1 active student case
  • Mead: 1 active student case
  • Niwot: 1 active student case
  • Silver Creek: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined

SVVSD other departments

  • Spark Discovery Preschool: 1 student quarantined

