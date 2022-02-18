St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to downtown Denver for the first time since 2019

Denver’s sprawling St. Patrick’s Day parade will returns to downtown streets next month for the first time since 2019 , organizers said on Wednesday .

The March 12 return of the parade — paused in 2020 just after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization — will feature 175 floats and kick off at 9:30 a.m. from the corner of 19th and Wynkoop streets. It then will turn left on 17th Street to Blake Street, according to a press statement.

After that, it heads east on Blake Street and ends at 27th and Blake streets, at the Coors Field parking lot. The parade, presented this year by Bellco, will go on regardless of the weather and (in case you forgot) is a free, family-friendly affair.

“Like many nonprofit organizations, our parade committee suffered financial hardship due to the pandemic,” wrote Michael O’Neill, president of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, in the release. “Please share your GREEN in support of our beloved parade by donating to our GoFundMe efforts. Every dollar makes a difference and ensures the future of the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade!”

In addition to thanking sponsors, O’Neill shared a donation link for parade expenses. The crowdfunding campaign has a goal of raising $20,000 to cover the production of the event. See bit.ly/3JyIInH for more.

While this year’s parade attendance is a question mark, past events have drawn an estimated 450,000 people to celebrate Irish culture, according to organizers, with about 10,000 marchers and 200 entrants, from pipe bands and step dancers to floats, first responders and military, marching bands, city officials and more.

This year’s grand marshal is parade veteran Dr. David “Doc” Powell, an Irish American with dual citizenship. The 2022 Queen Colleen is Molly Casey, currently the Miss Colorado All American Girl. And the Little Shamrocks (kids who get to ride the committee float) are Charlotte and Wyatt, the original 2020 Little Shamrocks who are finally getting “their day of fun and fame,” organizers said.

Visit denverstpatricksdayparade.com for the full route and other details.

