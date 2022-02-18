Skip to content

Industry partners join CUbit Quantum Initiative

Students walk from The Hill to campus at the University of Colorado in Boulder in September. (Camera file photo)
CUbit Quantum Initiative, the University of Colorado’s interdisciplinary hub dedicated to the advancement of quantum technology, has added its first industry partners.

Those partners are ColdQuanta Inc., Atom Computing Inc., Meadowlark Optics Inc. and optics and photonics professional society technology SPIE.

“These strategic partnerships will expand and accelerate CU Boulder’s quantum efforts, including through providing unique insights related to research and training, collaborating on workforce development programs, and providing real-world opportunities for CU Boulder students, post-docs and researchers,” according to a CUbit news release.

The CU community is “tremendously excited to welcome the first CUbit Innovation Partners as we launch our corporate partnership program,” CUbit executive director Philip Makotyn said in the release. “Building on existing close relationships, the program is an important step bringing together academics, national labs and industry to build a strong quantum ecosystem. The new members represent an important step supporting the national priority of quantum technologies.”

