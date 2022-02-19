3-star WR/returner commits to CU Buffs

Colorado added its third verbal commitment of the 2023 football recruiting class on Friday night.

Receiver/returner Edward Schultz, from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., gave his pledge to the Buffaloes while thanking head coach Karl Dorrell and receivers coach Phil McGeoghan for believing in him.

“My dream of playing college football is coming true!!,” he wrote on social media.

Schultz visited CU and received a scholarship offer from the Buffs in late January. He also recently visited Oregon.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Schultz has 14 scholarship offers, including from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Utah.

Last season, Schultz was the special teams player of the year in the Trinity League. He broke JSerra Catholic records for single-season kickoff return yards (812) and kickoff return touchdowns (four). He caught 21 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 16.0 yards per catch.

At JSerra, Schultz is coached by Scott McKnight, the father of former CU star receiver Scotty McKnight. Schultz told 247Sports that he got advice from Scotty McKnight about the experience at CU.

Schultz joins a 2023 commitment list that also includes defensive lineman Kam Bizor (Houston, Texas) and quarterback Ryan Staub (Stevenson Ranch, Calif.).