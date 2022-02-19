Skip to content

3-star WR/returner commits to CU Buffs

SportsCollege Sports

3-star WR/returner commits to CU Buffs

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado added its third verbal commitment of the 2023 football recruiting class on Friday night.

Receiver/returner Edward Schultz, from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., gave his pledge to the Buffaloes while thanking head coach Karl Dorrell and receivers coach Phil McGeoghan for believing in him.

“My dream of playing college football is coming true!!,” he wrote on social media.

Schultz visited CU and received a scholarship offer from the Buffs in late January. He also recently visited Oregon.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Schultz has 14 scholarship offers, including from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Utah.

Last season, Schultz was the special teams player of the year in the Trinity League. He broke JSerra Catholic records for single-season kickoff return yards (812) and kickoff return touchdowns (four). He caught 21 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 16.0 yards per catch.

At JSerra, Schultz is coached by Scott McKnight, the father of former CU star receiver Scotty McKnight. Schultz told 247Sports that he got advice from Scotty McKnight about the experience at CU.

Schultz joins a 2023 commitment list that also includes defensive lineman Kam Bizor (Houston, Texas) and quarterback Ryan Staub (Stevenson Ranch, Calif.).

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Moving? Get An Estimate First

    Are you moving? Get an estimate first. Call Skyline Moving to schedule a free home visit for the most accurate...
  2. A Leader In Commercial Fencing

    Black Eagle Fence is a leader in commercial fencing in Northern Colorado. They work with you to install a highly...
  3. Deck Season Is Right Around The Corner

    Deck season is right around the corner. If you have been thinking about building a new deck you’ll want to...
  4. The Thrill Of The Hunt

    A visit to Between Friends Upscale Consignment is like a treasure hunt—you’ll discover something new every time you visit. The...
  5. Personal Banking At Its Best

    High Plains Bank began doing business in Longmont nine years ago, providing personal banking at its best. Sure, you get...