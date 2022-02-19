Another dominant second half lifts CU Buffs to road win at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif.— Just a few weeks removed from a three-game road trip that turned forgettable in a hurry, this three-game road trip ended with a little bit of history.

Colorado put down the clamps defensively in the second half and headed for their chartered flight home much more happily than a few weeks ago, completing a perfect three-game sweep on the road trip with a 70-53 victory on Saturday night at Stanford.

With the win, CU has recorded three consecutive road wins within conference play for the first time in nine years. More importantly, the Buffs moved two games ahead of Stanford in the Pac-12 standings and moved three games above .500 (10-7) in the Pac-12 with three regular season games remaining.

Stanford led 31-29 at halftime but the Buffs’ defense was spectacular in the second half, at one point holding the Cardinal without a field goal for more than seven minutes while taking control with a dominant 15-1 run. Stanford shot just .321 (9-for-28) in the second half.

Senior Evan Battey went 3-for-3 on 3-pointers and led CU with 15 points. Nique Clifford recorded 14 points with a team-best seven rebounds while three players — Jabari Walker, KJ Simpson, and Keeshawn Barthelemy — scored 10 points apiece to round out CU’s balanced effort.

Colorado 70, Stanford 53

COLORADO (17-9, 10-7 Pac-12)

Battey 6-11 0-0 15, Walker 4-4 1-1 10, da Silva 2-4 0-2 4, Barthelemy 2-7 5-6 10, Clifford 5-10 3-4 14, O’Brien 1-2 0-0 2, Simpson 2-6 6-8 10, Hammond 1-1 0-0 2, Loughlin 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 24-46 16-23 70.

STANFORD (15-12, 8-9 Pac-12)

Delaire 5-7 1-2 12, Jones 3-7 1-2 8, Kisunas 0-0 2-2 2, D.Begovich 0-2 0-0 0, Beskind 1-2 0-0 2, Ingram 1-9 0-1 2, O’Connell 3-9 0-0 6, Keefe 1-5 0-0 2, Angel 2-5 1-1 5, Silva 1-3 0-0 3, Raynaud 3-4 1-3 8, Murrell 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-54 6-11 53.

Halftime – Stanford 31-29. 3-Point Goals – Colorado 6-13 (Battey 3-3, Walker 1-1, Barthelemy 1-2, Clifford 1-3, O’Brien 0-1, da Silva 0-1, Simpson 0-2), Stanford 5-20 (Murrell 1-1, Delaire 1-2, Raynaud 1-2, Silva 1-2, Jones 1-4, Angel 0-1, Beskind 0-1, O’Connell 0-1, D.Begovich 0-2, Ingram 0-4). Fouled Out_Delaire. Rebounds – Colorado 25 (Clifford 7), Stanford 30 (Keefe 9). Assists – Colorado 10 (O’Brien 4), Stanford 7 (Delaire 2). Total Fouls – Colorado 14, Stanford 19.