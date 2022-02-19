Boulder extends Immigrant Heritage Month grant application period

Boulder’s Human Relations Commission has extended the application period for Immigrant Heritage Month grants.

Applications will now be accepted through March 14.

The grants support events that facilitate the successful integration of immigrants into the civic, economic and cultural life of the Boulder community, according to a city news release. The events will be held in June.

Organizations that qualify will receive up to a $1,500 grant to help support their events. Additionally, the city’s Office of Arts and Culture is offering enhancement sponsorships of up to $2,000 for events that include arts components, the release states

Apply online at bit.ly/3BsRD7D.