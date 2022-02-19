Centennial Peaks Hospital staff reflects on Marshall Fire evacuation, path to recovery

As the fast-moving Marshall Fire neared Centennial Peaks Hospital on Dec. 30, staff members had less than two hours to evacuate 68 patients to safety.

Scott Snodgrass, the mental health hospital’s CEO, said what happened that day was a heroic feat.

“Unless you live in this environment, you have no idea what it means to evacuate in under two hours,” he said. “You have behavioral health patients that are accustomed to being in a secure setting. And, then all of a sudden, they’re in a parking lot with buses and cars, and it’s very insecure. You’ve got to get all the meds. You’ve got to get the belongings. And, that has to happen now.”

The hospital, at 2255 S. 88th St. in Louisville, is a neighbor to Avista Adventist Hospital, which was evacuating its own 51 patients that day.

Kelly Grebe, Centennial Peaks director of business development, said the evacuation was a quick process, but staff followed the emergency protocol, and patients, who spanned all ages and medical needs, coped with the situation.

While the fire was burning in eastern Boulder County, Snodgrass was at a family member’s funeral in Nashville, Tennessee. He started getting texts that the Louisville hospital was being evacuated. When he was able to, he turned on the TV to watch the news.

“It was a really scary thing,” Snodgrass said, remembering the smoke and flames he saw flash across the screen.

After a month and a half of closure, Centennial Peaks Hospital reopened Tuesday.

Sitting in a hospital office Friday, Snodgrass and Grebe said they have staff, police, firefighters and the transportation agencies Via Mobility Services and Grace Coach Lines to thank for the successful evacuation. Through the team effort, 50 patients were taken to Highlands Behavioral Health in Littleton. The other 18 were taken to Cedar Springs Behavioral Health Services in Colorado Springs.

The Marshall Fire, driven by hurricane-force winds, swept across Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County starting Dec. 30. The blaze destroyed 1,084 homes and damaged 149 others across eastern Boulder County, the county’s damage assessment shows. Seven commercial structures were also totaled and 30 damaged.

Centennial Peaks Hospital was damaged from the smoke and needed repairs to its HVAC system before the facility could reopen. Flames came close to doing worse damage, though. While Grebe was not there the day of the evacuation, because she was away on vacation with her family, she returned to the facility the following day to help. Inside the hospital, Grebe retrieved books, phones, wallets, keys and other personal belongings that patients had to leave behind in the evacuation. Designated nursing staff drove the items to the hospitals where the patients were staying. Grebe also took stock of the property on her mission.

In the west wing, soot and ash had forced its way inside, settling on the floor and windowsills. From the windows, she could see the nearby neighborhoods that had been decimated into piles of rubble. At the back of the building’s parking lot, Grebe took notice of the scorched open field and tree trunks less than 20 feet from the hospital.

“For me, it was relief and gratitude. Gratitude that our building is still standing,” Grebe said.

There was also sadness. She said several of the hospital’s roughly 300 staff members lost their homes in the fire.

“We’ve just seen all the destruction around us, and wow, we’re still here,” Grebe said. “The fact that we’ve been able to keep people with their jobs is important.”

The fire’s flames came within feet of Avista’s liquid oxygen tanks on the west side of the hospital, the Denver Post reported, but like Centennial, the hospital remained standing. Avista reopened Jan. 18, after weeks of its own smoke repair mitigation.

Since reopening, Grebe said staff are grateful to be back and helping their community heal once more.

As of Friday, the hospital had 57 patients in the 104-bed hospital. Centennial Peaks started accepting patients at limited capacity to serve people with the most need. Three of the hospital’s five units opened first: the low acuity unit, which serves people with mental health or substance abuse issues; the adolescent unit; and a high acuity unit for people who need care for psychotic disorders. The hospital also has an additional high acuity unit and detox unit.

Friday afternoon, staff made beds, moved furniture and prepared to open the last section: the Castle wing, which serves detox patients. This part of the hospital opened Saturday.

“We are just ready to continue to meet mental health needs that were existing before the fire, but also mental health needs that are arising due to the fire and due to this disaster,” Grebe said.

Just outside the hospital’s entrance is a cairn decorated with colorful stones. During a grand opening ceremony held Monday to thank the community, staff wrote down words of encouragement. “True Health Care Heroes,” read one; “Hope” and “You are resilient” read others.

For Snodgrass, the volume of calls seen since the hospital’s reopening emphasizes how much they’re needed to help people heal.

“It’s great to see all of our people back here,” Snodgrass said. “It’s great to be serving the immediate needs of the community. It’s been a good first week.”