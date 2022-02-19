CU Buffs lacrosse preview: Harvard

CU Buffs women’s lacrosse at Harvard Crimson

GAME TIME: Sunday, 10 a.m. MT, Cambridge, Mass.

RECORDS: Colorado 1-0; Harvard 3-3 in 2020.

BROADCAST: TV — ESPN Plus.

TOP PLAYERS: Colorado (2021 stats) — A Sadie Grozier, Gr. (39 goals, 13 assists); A Charlie Rudy, Sr. (45 goals, four assists); M Ashley Stokes, So. (16 goals, 10 assists); A Chloe Willard, Sr. (11 goals, 15 assists); M Liz Phillips, Sr. (12 goals, six assists); A Morgan Pence, So. (10 goals). Harvard (2020 stats) — A Charlotte Clark, Sr., eight goals, eight assists; M Grace Hulslander, Jr., 12 goals, two assists.

NOTES: This is the season opener for Harvard, which is playing its first official match in nearly two years. The Ivy League did not compete during the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic…CU opened the 2022 season last week with a 14-13 overtime win against Louisville in a match moved from Kittredge Field to the indoor practice facility mid-game due to a snowstorm. Sadie Grozier led the attack for the Buffs with six goals and an assist…CU’s Charlie Rudy scored three goals against Louisville, leaving her six goals shy of becoming the sixth player in program history to record at least 100 goals in her career…Junior goalkeeper Grace Donnelly made seven saves against Louisville in her starting debut for the Buffaloes…CU will play its next three games at home, beginning on Feb. 27 against Ohio State.