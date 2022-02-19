Skip to content

Daily coronavirus data for the University of…

Local News

Daily coronavirus data for the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado, reported Feb. 19, 2022

Colorado case data

Total cases: 1,301,611

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 12,256

Total deaths among cases: 11,681

Total hospitalizations: 59,441

Total tested: 4,742,242

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,406,566

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,946,420

 *The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates its coronavirus dashboard Monday through Friday. The numbers above represent the most recent data available.

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 3

New diagnostic tests: 49

Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 4,153

Total positive results for on-campus testing since Jan. 3: 692

*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.

