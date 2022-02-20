CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: Player-led resurgence turns season fortunes

STANFORD, Calif. — Asked what adjustments have helped spur a turnaround that morphed the Colorado Buffaloes from a squad reeling from injuries and ugly losses into one suddenly contending for a top-four spot in the Pac-12 Conference, head coach Tad Boyle said it was more about him being evasive than philosophical.

Essentially, with Boyle being confident in his team’s leadership, he simply wanted to get out of the way.

CU posted its fifth consecutive victory on Saturday, blasting Stanford with a dominant second half to pull away for a 70-53 win. Afterward, Boyle credited his team’s leadership, specifically the guidance of senior Evan Battey, for getting the Buffs back on track.

“Player-led teams, which is what we are right now, are so much more dangerous than coach-led teams,” Boyle said. “We’re a player-led team. It starts with Evan Battey, but it doesn’t end with him. This whole team is really coming together as a group. They love each other. They like being around each other. They have a lot of fun together on the bus, on the plane, in practice, at shoot-arounds. They really care about each other and it shows in how we play. We’re really playing unselfishly offensively.

“My job, quite frankly, is to not screw it up.”

Big-time big man

On Saturday, Battey let his long-range shooting touch do the talking.

Battey went a perfect 3-for-3 on 3-pointers during the second half at Stanford, finishing the road trip 5-for-6 from the arc and a perfect 5-for-5 in the Bay Area wins against Cal and Stanford. Battey recorded a game-high 15 points and added four rebounds and two assists, moving past a few more career milestones along the way.

Battey became the 24th CU player to reach the 1,200-point mark and became the 14th player in program history to collect at least 1,200 points along with at least 600 rebounds. Battey entered the season with a career 3-point percentage of just .220 (11-for-50), but Saturday’s effort increased his senior season 3-point percentage this year to .500 (26-for-52).

“When you put in all the hard work, there’s no option but for it to pay off,” Battey said.

In two regular season wins against Stanford this year, Battey went a perfect 6-for-6 on 3-pointers.

Glue guy

Luke O’Brien scored only two points in 21 minutes, but the sophomore forward once again made huge contributions off the bench, matching a career-high with four assists while adding five rebounds.

O’Brien began the trip by scoring a career-high 14 points at Oregon State with three 3-pointers. Despite that scoring burst he did not seek his offense at Cal and Stanford, attempting just three combined shots in those games. Yet he contributed seven rebounds and three assists with only one turnover in the two wins in the Bay Area.

“He plays within himself,” Boyle said. “He’s a good passer and he doesn’t take bad shots. I can’t think of a bad shot he’s taken this year. I’m really pleased with him accepting his role, and doing a great job with it.”

Notable

Due in part to foul trouble that limited his minutes in the first half, the five-game double-double streak for sophomore Jabari Walker came to an end as he recorded 10 points with three rebounds at Stanford. Walker, who went 4-for-4 from the field, had been aiming to become the first CU player since Shaun Vandiver during the 1990-91 to post six straight double-doubles…Pressed into action due to Walker’s early foul trouble, former walk-on-turned-scholarship forward Will Loughlin scored a career-high three points, going 1-for-2 in his first career trip to the free throw line…It was an odd game on the turnover front for the Buffs, who committed their 13 turnovers in bunches. CU committed five turnovers in the first 6:47 of the game, but recorded just one more over the remainder of the second half. The Buffs committed three more in the first 1:24 after halftime, but then suffered only four more the rest of the way…On Friday, the Buffs worked out at the practice facility of the Golden State Warriors.