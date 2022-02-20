CU lacrosse beats Harvard for first road win of season

The University of Colorado lacrosse team opened the road portion of the 2022 schedule with a 12-6 win over Harvard on Sunday.

The Buffs (2-0) used a balanced attack and just trailed early in the first quarter before cruising to an easy road victory.

Charlie Rudy, Sadie Grozier and Chloe Willard all scored three goals for the Buffs. Willard also added an assist on goal late in the game.

The Buffs also got two goals from Morgan Pence and one from Sam McGee to round out the scoring.

Callie Hem led Harvard with three goals in a losing effort.

Colorado goalkeeper Grace Donnelly got her second straight start and had nine saves in the win.

The Buffs will begin a three-game homestand on Sunday, Feb. 27 as Ohio State comes to Boulder. Vanderbilt (March 4) and UC Davis (March 6) will visit.

Colorado 12, Harvard 6

Colorado 3 4 2 3 — 12

Harvard 2 1 2 1 — 6

Goals — CU: Rudy, Charlie (3); Grozier, Sadie (3); Willard, Chloe (3); Pence, Morgan (2); McGee, Sam (1); Harvard: Hem, Callie (3); Ricciotti, GinaMarie (1); Campbell, Riley (1); Mullahy, Caroline (1).

Goalies — CU: Grace Donnelly 60-6-9; Harvard: Chloe Provenzano 60-12-10.