Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Feb. 21, 2022

Boulder County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment did not update its COVID-19 dashboard Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday.

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 3

New diagnostic tests: 49

Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 4,153

Total positive results for on-campus testing since Jan. 3: 692

*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 16

Total staff quarantines: 0

Total student quarantines: 0

BVSD elementary schools

Aspen Creek PK-8: 1 active case

Bear Creek: 1 active case

Columbine: 1 active case

Douglass: 1 active case

High Peak: 1 active case

Kohl: 3 active cases

Mapleton Early Childhood Education: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

Southern Hills: 1 active case

Summit: 1 active case

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

Peak to Peak: 3 active cases

Transportation: 1 active case

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 27

Total active staff cases: 1

Total student quarantines: 23

Total staff quarantines: 1

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined

Black Rock: 1 student quarantined

Blue Mountain: 1 active student case

Eagle Crest: 2 students quarantined

Erie: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Legacy: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

Longmont Estates: 1 active student case

Lyons: 2 students quarantined

Northridge: 1 student quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 1 student quarantined

Red Hawk: 1 staff member quarantined

Sanborn: 3 active student cases; and 1 active staff member case

Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 active student cases; 1 active student quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 5 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Coal Ridge: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined

Erie: 1 active student case

Mead: 1 active student case

Trail Ridge: 2 active student cases

Westview: 1 active student case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 1 active student case

Longmont: 1 active student case

Mead: 1 active student case

Niwot: 1 active student case

Silver Creek: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined

SVVSD other departments