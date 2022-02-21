Pac-12 notes: CU Buffs guard KJ Simpson named Pac-12 Conference freshman of the week

It was a productive, even historic performance on the road by the Colorado Buffaloes last week.

Certainly the program hopes the run leads to bigger team-oriented goals in the coming weeks. Yet the effort brought home a little hardware nonetheless.

On Monday, CU guard KJ Simpson was named the Pac-12 Conference’s freshman of the week after scoring in double figures during each of the Buffaloes’ three-wins-in-five-days road trip last week. It is the second freshman of the week honor this season for Simpson (also Nov. 29) and the third for the Buffs this season (also Julian Hammond III, Jan. 10).

Simpson averaged 13 points in CU’s wins at Oregon State, Cal and Stanford. The 6-foot-2 guard also averaged 3.0 rebounds (Simpson averages 2.5 rebounds on the season), and while he shot just .444 (12-for-27), Simpson was able to get to the free throw line, going 8-for-10 at the line at Cal and 6-for-8 at Stanford.

Simpson posted 10 points and five rebounds in the trip opener at Oregon State before recording a huge night in Berkeley, going 5-for-9 with a season-high 19 points at Cal. Simpson helped the Buffs finish the road sweep with 10 points, two rebounds and two steals at Stanford.

Simpson had not yet recorded consecutive games with double-digit points before the road trip, but he will take a streak of three in a row into the Buffs’ home date on Thursday against Arizona State (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

“I feel like I’m just more comfortable, more confident,” Simpson said. “I’ve just been working on my craft with the coaches. I also just feel like I had to step up. With some guys down, I feel like it was a responsibility I had to take on.”

Poll positions

After consecutive, last-minute load losses by previous No. 2 Auburn, Arizona will be the No. 2 team in the nation when it visits the CU Events Center on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPNU/2) after moving up one spot in this week’s AP Top 25.

Saturday’s game against the Wildcats will feature the highest-ranked team to visit CU since an overtime loss against No. 1 Kansas on Feb. 3, 2010. During that span the Buffs have hosted several fourth-ranked teams, most recently in a win against Oregon on Jan. 2, 2020, but no teams in the top three.

UCLA (12) and USC (16), both of which swept the Washington teams at home, each moved up one spot in this week’s Top 25.

The Pac-12’s NET rankings to start the week, prior to the Monday night makeup date between Arizona State and UCLA: Arizona (2), UCLA (13), USC (24), Washington State (48), Oregon (63), Colorado (79), Stanford (104), Arizona State (119), Utah (122), Washington (132), Cal (139), Oregon State (251).

Honored

For the third time this season, Arizona sophomore Bennedict Mathurin was named the Pac-12 player of the week.

Mathurin averaged 22.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists as the Wildcats inched closer to the Pac-12 regular season crown with a home sweep of the Oregon schools. Mathurin shot .484 overall (15-for-31) and went 6-for-13 on 3-pointers. Mathurin recorded 24 points with seven rebounds and six assists as the Wildcats snapped a seven-game series losing streak against Oregon.

It is the fifth player of the week honor for Arizona this season, matching a program high reached three times previously (1987-88, 1992-93, 2000-01).

Notable

UCLA’s Jaylen Clark posted the first double-double of his career in the Bruins’ win against Washington State, recording 18 points, 11 rebounds and four steals…In the crowded race for the top four spots — really, spots two through four behind Arizona — and the byes at the league tournament, the top matchups this week will be the Los Angeles teams visiting the Oregon schools, along with the Washington playing a home-and-home series on Wednesday and Saturday.