Pac-12 announces women’s basketball players of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Johanna Teder, Jr., G, Washington State (Tartu, Estonia)» 2 G, 20.5 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 3.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, .583 FG%, .643 3FG%

Averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in Washington State’s wins over Arizona State (65-58) and No. 8 Arizona (72-67).Scored a season-high 21 points in Sunday’s win over Arizona to lead WSU to its sixth win over a top-10 program.Shot 58.3 percent from the field in two games, going 14-of-24 from the field.Hit a Pac-12 best nine 3-point field goals this weekend and shot 64.3 percent from behind the arc.Tallied 20 points in Friday’s win over Arizona State to snap an 11-game losing streak to the Sun Devils.At 18-8 overall and 10-5 in conference, WSU has tied its 1990-91 squad’s program records for both overall wins (NCAA era) and Pac-12 wins.First career Pac-12 Player of the Week award and Washington State’s 20th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Andrea Aquino, ASU; Jayda Curry, CAL; Mya Hollingshed, COLO; Haley Jones, STAN; Gianna Kneepkens, UTAH; Nancy Mulkey, WASH; Te-Hina Paopao, ORE; Jordan Sanders, USC; IImar’I Thomas, UCLA; Sam Thomas, ARIZ.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Rayah Marshall, Fr., G/F, USC (Los Angeles, Calif.)» 2 G, 15.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.5, APG, 1.0 SPG, 3.0 BPG, .433 FG%

Averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in game against Utah and Colorado.Recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in her career.Had a career-high 18 points on 9-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds in Friday’s 83-62 victory over Utah.Made her first career start on Sunday against Colorado and totaled 13 points and 11 boards.Has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games and registered at least one block in 20 straight games.Seventh in the country in blocks per game (2.40) and first among the nation’s freshmen.Second Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season (Jan. 10) and USC’s 10th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Jayda Curry, CAL; Kiki Iriafen, STAN; Gianna Kneepkens, UTAH; AJ Marotte, OSU; Jayda Noble, WASH; Gisela Sanchez, ARIZ; Kindyll Wetta, COLO.