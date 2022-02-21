Recent surge turned season around for CU Buffs women

A special season had turned sour in a hurry for the Colorado women’s basketball team.

After a 13-0 start, the Buffaloes lost a tough game at home to No. 2 Stanford. Then, a pair of overtime losses on the road. The Buffs stopped doing what got them to 13-0 and after a home loss to Washington State on Feb. 4, they fell to 14-6.

That 1-6 stretch took CU from being an NCAA Tournament lock to the bubble.

Over the past two weeks, however, the Buffs (18-7, 7-7 Pac-12) have rediscovered their groove and solidified their postseason resume.

On Sunday, the Buffs rolled past Southern California, 67-54, to complete an impressive 3-1 road swing. Overall, CU has won four of its past five, with each win by at least 13 points. The only loss was at Stanford.

CU goes into the final week of the regular season in sixth place in the Pac-12 and at No. 31 in the NET rankings, a tool used for determining the 68-team NCAA Tournament bracket. CU jumped three spots in the NET with its two wins last weekend.

“Yeah, I’m unbelievably proud,” head coach JR Payne said of her team turning the season around. “Every team kind of goes through ups and downs. Sometimes they translate in more wins or more losses but every team does that a little bit.

“It’s all just been your veterans in how you handle those ups and downs and I think our team … we were very self-reflective about, ‘What can I do better?’ In this day and age, sometimes that’s hard for people to do. A lot of people point fingers and our team chose not to do that. I think that’s a huge part of our ability to turn it around because everybody said, ‘OK, I can do better here; I can do better there.’ I think when we bought into that is when we really started playing well again, and I do think we’re playing good basketball right now.”

During the 1-6 stretch, the Buffs’ struggles were felt across the roster. As a group, the Buffs shot the ball poorly in that stretch, didn’t rebound well, and had too many costly defensive lapses.

CU’s four best shooting performances in Pac-12 play have come during their current 4-1 stretch. Last weekend, they hit 47.2% of their shots at UCLA and 47.1% at USC.

The Buffs were out-rebounded in six of their first 10 conference games. But they’ve now played four consecutive games without being out-rebounded. It’s just the second time in the past seven seasons they’ve done that in four straight Pac-12 games.

Defensively, the Buffs have shut the door on the opposition, holding four of the last five opponents to 56 or fewer points. CU ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 in scoring defense, allowing just 56.4 points per game.

“Any basketball team, you’re gonna have ups and downs,” freshman Kindyll Wetta said. “That’s something that the coaches were preaching to us a lot: you just have to weather the storm and just keep fighting. There’s going to be games where you’re not going to be doing as well and that was definitely that stretch that we went through. … We just stuck with it and I think that we’re where we want to be.”

Short week

Instead of the usual schedule of playing on Friday and Sunday, the Buffs have a quick turnaround from Sunday’s win at USC.

On Wednesday night, the Buffs welcome Oregon (18-9, 9-5) to Boulder and on Saturday afternoon, Oregon State (13-10, 6-7) will be in town.

“We’re just really excited to be home,” Payne said. “When you’re on the road for two weeks, it’s a long time. It’s almost like dog years in a way: same hotel, same food. So we’re excited to have our fans back. I really hope Buff Nation will come out and support because we are playing great basketball and the seniors, these are their last two games at home.

“I just think we should do everything we can to get a huge crowd both games and send them out of the (CU) Events Center in style.”

Notes

Oregon sits at No. 12 in the NET rankings, while Oregon State is at No. 50. … CU has its best record through 25 games since the 2012-13 team started 20-5. That was the last CU team to reach the NCAA Tournament and that group finished 25-7.