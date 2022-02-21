Some Boulder, Longmont COVID-19 testing sites to close Tuesday because of cold weather

The Boulder County Fairgrounds and Boulder Stazio COVID-19 test sites are among those that will be closed Tuesday because of expected freezing temperatures.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shared in a news release Monday evening that a number of state-managed and partner community testing sites would be on a delayed start time or closed because of the weather.

Additionally, testing at Centaurus High School, 10300 W South Boulder Road, Lafayette will also be closed Tuesday, according to the state’s release.

Boulder County Public Health also tweeted that the high school and fairgrounds testing sites would be closed, in addition to the St. Vrain Community Hub, 515 Coffman St. and the St. Vrain Innovation Center, 33 Quail Road. The fairgrounds and Longmont Hub sites will be closed until 10 a.m. Thursday morning, the tweet said.

Due to incoming severe weather, the following testing sites will be closed on Tuesday: ◾ Centaurus

◾ St. Vrain

◾ Boulder County Fairgrounds

◾ Longmont Hub The Fairgrounds and Longmont Hub sites will remain closed until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/wOeQU8WLjZ — Bo Co Public Health (@bouldercohealth) February 22, 2022

The state’s news release said that all patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. To find a list of free testing sites, people can visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing for a list of locations.

As the weather conditions evolve throughout the day, additional community testing sites may be required to close, the release said. Updated information will be available on the state’s website, according to the release.