BVSD seeks grants to pay for Marshall Fire mental health support

The Boulder Valley School District is requesting two emergency grants, one state and one federal, to provide additional mental health support at Louisville and Superior schools following the Marshall Fire.

About 800 students and 50 staff members were displaced by the Marshall Fire, including about 500 students whose homes were destroyed. Altogether, 2,356 students and 192 staff members live within the burn area boundary.

“It’s going to take time for us to build our communities back,” said Tammy Lawrence, Boulder Valley student support services director. “We have to ensure we have enough support for our students. We really need more supports on the ground.”

She said counselors were already stretched thin as they worked to meet mental health needs during a pandemic and following the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting. Additional counselors will be able to meet individually with students, lead small groups and provide support and activities for families, she said.

The two grants would allow the district to hire eight more school counselors, as well as increase other mental health supports. Each of the eight schools in Louisville and Superior would receive an additional counselor for 18 months.

“We’re going to try to fill the need,” Lawrence said.

The federal Project Serv grant totals $1.4 million and is given to school districts “for short-term and long-term education-related services that help them recover from a violent or traumatic event in which the learning environment has been disrupted.”

BVSD also received a Project Serv grant after the 2013 floods, which closed schools and displaced families, while Boulder Universal is receiving support through a Project Serv grant that’s related to the King Soopers mass shooting.

For the grant providing Marshall Fire support, the district plans to hire four additional full-time school counselors and one nurse, assigned to schools in Louisville and Superior. The money also will pay for two full-time mental health advocates and provide more hours for community liaisons; pay for contracted mental health services for bus drivers and staff; and support transportation for displaced students.

For the second grant, the Colorado Department of Education has offered Boulder Valley an almost $1 million grant to support the costs of mental and behavioral health services for 18 months for students impacted by the Marshall Fire.

The district plans to use the grant to hire four additional full-time school counselors and one additional full-time school nurse. Their work will focus on trauma response, mental health and healthy supports for students in all grades, including preschool.

Along with the two mental health support grants, the district is adding homeless outreach positions using two coronavirus relief grants earmarked for the McKinney-Vento program, which creates a safety net for students without adequate housing.

Impact on Education also is working to raise enough money to cover the cost of four additional mental health advocates to work in the affected schools for 18 months.