Grillo Center: Prediabetes can lead to type 2 diabetes

By Mary Beth Lemley

Q: My doctor told me that I am prediabetic. What does this mean and how will this affect my health?

A: Prediabetes, also known as borderline diabetes, is a common condition that can lead to type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is the most prevalent type of diabetes (95% of all diabetes) and is distinct from type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune disease diagnosed in childhood. In prediabetes, your blood sugar level is too high, but not high enough to be classified as diabetes.

The hormone responsible for controlling blood sugar levels is insulin, which is produced in the pancreas. When your body is not using insulin efficiently, blood sugar levels begin to rise and stay elevated, resulting in prediabetes and eventually diabetes.

One out of three adults in the U.S. (88 million people) have prediabetes, and 80% of this group are unaware they have it.Because most people with prediabetes are asymptomatic, they only become aware of this condition when their doctor tells them that their blood sugar test was abnormal.

However, there are some symptoms that could be indicators of prediabetes: increased thirst, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, increased hunger and frequent urination.

Untreated prediabetes can progress to diabetes fairly quickly. Approximately 25% of prediabetic patients become diabetic within three to five years. Complications associated with diabetes include hypertension, stroke, kidney damage, eye damage/blindness, neuropathy and skin infections.

But unlike diabetes, prediabetes is considered to be reversible. Recent studies suggest that when prediabetic patients manage to return their blood sugar levels to normal their risk of heart attack and stroke are reduced.

Prediabetes can be controlled and potentially reversed through weight loss, diet and exercise. A loss of 7 to 10% of current body weight can reduce the risk of developing diabetes by 60%. Increasing fiber and healthy fats in your diet can decrease blood sugar. Regular physical activity such as walking, even for as little as 30 minutes a day at least five days a week, can help with blood sugar control and significantly lower your risk of developing diabetes.

Screening for prediabetes is recommended for everyone, but is especially important if you are over 45, overweight, physically inactive, have a family history of diabetes or have had gestational diabetes. If you are in one of these categories, ask your doctor for a blood sugar test.

Finally, supervised programs to help with implementation of lifestyle changes are available from many sources. The CDC’s National Diabetes Prevention Program certifies local programs that meet their standards for helping people at risk stay on track with diet, exercise, stress control, motivation and problem-solving. Use the search term “CDC NDPP” for more information about these programs.

Mary Beth Lemley volunteers with the Grillo Center, which offers free, confidential research to assist in health understanding and decisions. To use this service, contact grillocenter.org or 303-415-7293. No research or assistance should be interpreted as medical advice. We encourage informed consultation with a health practitioner.

