CU women hold off No. 25 Oregon in 2OT thriller

All season, the Colorado women’s basketball team has been crafting a resume it hoped would land a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Missing from that resume has been a signature win. Until now.

On Wednesday night, the Buffaloes got it. Barely.

CU coughed up a double-digit lead in the last 90 seconds of regulation, but was able to regroup and hang on to knock off No. 25 Oregon, 86-83 in double overtime at CU Events Center.

The Buffs (19-7, 8-7 Pac-12) snapped a six-game losing streak to the Ducks (18-10, 10-6) and beat a ranked opponent for the first time this season.

Jaylyn Sherrod had 17 points and eight assists, Sila Finau had a career-high 15 points and Mya Hollingshed recorded another double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) to lead the Buffs. CU played the final 11 minutes without Hollingshed, who fouled out with 1:02 to play in regulation.

Peanut Tuitele and Quay Miller hit a pair of buckets to give CU an 84-80 lead with 3 minutes to play in the second overtime.

The Ducks went to the free throw line with a chance to tie the game with 4.7 seconds remaining, but Nyara Sabally made just 1-of-2 shots.

Sherrod then sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 0.1 to go.

Colorado played an exceptional first 38 minutes and led by as many as 14 points early in the fourth quarter.

The lead was still 11, 70-59, after a pair of Sherrod free throws with 1:36 to play in regulation.

Oregon then cranked up its intensity and the Buffs melted.

Sabally, who had 22 points and 11 rebounds, hit a layup and then Oregon forced a quick CU turnover. That was followed by a pair of Sabally free throws after Hollingshed’s fourth foul to cut the CU lead to 70-63.

Another quick CU turnover led to Sabally getting a layup and drawing Hollingshed’s fifth and final foul. Sabally then hit the free throw to slice CU’s lead to 70-66 with 1:02 to go.

In the last 50 seconds, the Buffs made just 2-of-6 free throws and Oregon tied the game at 72-72 with 9.3 seconds to go in regulation. CU was unable to get off a shot before the buzzer.

In the first overtime, the Buffs weathered back-to-back Oregon 3-pointers and took an 80-78 lead. Endyia Rogers, who had a game-high 28 points for Oregon, hit a layup to tie the game again, with 29 seconds left.

In the second overtime, CU took an early four-point lead and Oregon missed its first four shots.

The Buffs improved to 5-1 in its last six games and got its biggest win of the season.

Sitting at No. 30 in the NET rankings, the Buffs were 1-6 against Top 50 teams before beating the No. 12 Ducks.

Fast break

What went right: The Buffs played exceptional defense for much of the night, shot the ball well (44.9 percent) and found some guts in overtime.

What went wrong: The final 90 seconds of regulation were a complete meltdown on both sides of the ball, giving the Ducks a chance to steal a win.

Star of the game: Jaylyn Sherrod. She had 17 points and eight assists and was great on defense much of the night.

What’s next: The Buffs host Oregon State on Saturday at noon at CU Events Center.

Colorado 86, Oregon 83 (2-OT)

OREGON (18-10, 10-6 Pac-12)

Sabally 8-12 6-10 22, Rogers 10-18 4-5 28, Paopao 3-14 2-2 10, Scherr 0-4 0-0 0, Parrish 1-8 0-0 3, Hurst 4-13 0-0 12, Dufficy -0 0-0 0, Pinto 0-0 0-0 0, Hosendove 0-1 0-0 0, Kyei 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-2 0, Prince 4-5 0-0 8. Totals 30-75 12-19 83.

COLORADO (19-7, 8-7 Pac-12)

Sherrod 4-15 9-14 17, Sadler 1-4 1-3 3, Finau 6-11 0-0 15, Hollingshed 6-11 2-2 15, Tuitele 3-7 4-6 10, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Formann 4-10 0-0 9, Miller 4-6 2-2 11, Wetta 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 31-69 18-27 86.

Oregon 10 14 14 34 8 3 – 83

Colorado 11 20 16 25 8 6 – 86

3-point goals – Oregon 11-37 (Rogers 4-11, Hurst 4-9, Paopao 2-7, Parrish 1-7, Scherr 0-3), Colorado 6-21 (Finau 3-7, Formann 1-6, Hollinghed 1-4, Miller 1-2, Tuitele 0-2). Rebounds – Oregon 46 (Sabally 11), Colorado 43 (Hollingshed 10). Assists – Oregon 16 (Paopao 6), Colorado 18 (Sherrod 8). Steals – Oregon 9 (Hurst 3), Colorado 4 (Formann 2). Turnovers – Oregon 14, Colorado 12. Total fouls – Oregon 19, Colorado 21. Fouled out – Hollingshed. A – 1,796