Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Feb. 23, 2022

Boulder County Public Health reported seven new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said six of the people who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 were vaccinated. One of the people who died was in their 60s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility. The second person who died was in their 70s. They were not vaccinated and were not a resident of a long-term care facility. Another person was in their 80s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility. Two of the people who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 were in their 90s. One person was a resident of a long-term care facility and the other was not. The last two people who died were at least 100 years. One person was a resident of a long-term care facility and the other was not.
New cases: 54
Total cases: 60,894
Currently hospitalized: 25
Daily discharges: 1
Total deaths: 380
New deaths: 7
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 143.47
7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Feb. 21: 4.7%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 1,308,351
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 12,428
- Total deaths among cases: 11,729
- Total hospitalizations: 59,746
- Total tested: 4,753,191
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,413,580
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,955,090
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 2
- New diagnostic tests: 34
- Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 4,216
- Total positive results for on-campus testing since Jan. 3: 696
*This data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 15
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total student quarantines: 0
BVSD elementary schools
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 1 active case
- Bear Creek: 2 active cases
- Creekside: 1 active case
- Emerald: 1 active case
- Heatherwood: 1 active case
- Louisville: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Angevine: 1 active case
- Nederland Middle School/High School: 2 active cases
- Southern Hills: 1 active case
- Summit: 1 active case
BVSD high schools
- Monarch: 2 active cases
BVSD other departments
- Peak to Peak: 1 active case
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 4
- Total active staff cases: 6
- Total student quarantines: 23
- Total staff quarantines: 1
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Black Rock: 1 student quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 2 students quarantined
- Erie: 1 student quarantined
- Legacy: 2 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 1 active student case
- Lyons: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Northridge: 1 student quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 1 student quarantined
- Red Hawk: 1 staff member quarantined
- Sanborn: 1 active staff member case
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 student quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 1 student quarantined
- Coal Ridge: 1 student quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 1 active staff member case
- Silver Creek: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Central Administration: 1 active staff member case
- Main Street School: 1 student quarantined
- Multiple Schools: 1 active staff member case