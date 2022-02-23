Judge issues order on former Boulder City Council candidate campaign finance complaint

A former Boulder City Council candidate should have reported any fees incurred for assistance he received from a legal team in crafting press releases about his lawsuit against community members, according to a Tuesday ruling from Boulder Municipal Judge Jeff Cahn.

However, Cahn also determined that the campaign finance complaint filed against Rosenblum as a result of that lawsuit did not establish that he pursued the litigation for the primary purpose of supporting his candidacy.

Boulder residents Mark McIntyre, Regina Cowles and Jane Hummer filed the campaign finance complaint, arguing Rosenblum exceeded the city’s expenditure limits when he sought legal assistance to research, prepare and file a lawsuit against the Boulder Progressives and a group of community members.

Rosenblum’s lawsuit, which was filed in the midst of his City Council candidacy in 2021, alleges a coordinated campaign against his candidacy as well as a coordinated effort to block endorsements. It also alleges that websites and social media accounts were set up using Rosenblum’s likeness without his permission.

Although Rosenblum’s legal team hoped to delay arguing the suit in court, legal proceedings began after defendants filed a motion to dismiss the suit on the basis it was intended to chill freedom of speech, which was heard earlier in February.

The campaign finance complaint, on the other hand, was sent to a hearing after the Boulder City Clerk’s Office on Dec. 7 determined there was probable cause to proceed and that additional facts were necessary to determine whether the complaint’s claim that Rosenblum took legal action to benefit himself as a candidate rather than himself as an individual is valid.

The complaint was argued in a nearly six-hour hearing on Feb. 14.

In Cahn’s seven-page order, the question the judge wrestled with focused largely on the drafting and dissemination of the two press releases, which Rosenblum sent to various media outlets, including the Camera, and posted on his campaign website.

“The fact that there existed legitimate reasons for the creation and dissemination of the press releases does not mean that these press releases were not issued for the primary purpose of supporting Respondent’s City Council campaign,” the order states. “The Hearing Office finds that Complainants have established that the press releases were used by Respondent for the primary purpose of supporting his City Council candidacy.”

As such, the judge ruled that the fees incurred for the work performed by the paralegal, if there were any, should have been reported as campaign finance expenses. The judge determined that Rosenblum could voluntarily submit redacted billing statements related to fees to the court by March 4.

If he does not do so, the judge’s order becomes final and the case will be sent back to Boulder City Clerk Elesha Johnson. It’s unclear what happens next. Johnson is out of the office this week and did not respond to emailed questions.

However, in her Dec. 7 decision, Johnson wrote that if the court found that any amount of Rosenblum’s contributions or expenditures should have been disclosed, the clerk would then determine next steps, including whether the failure to disclose violates the matching funds contract between the city and Rosenblum.

In 2021, Boulder’s matching funds program provided taxpayer-funded money to qualified City Council candidates who requested it and raised 10% of the $21,732 expenditure limit. The program is meant to limit big spending in local races.

If there is a violation, the clerk will determine whether to terminate the contract and have Rosenblum reimburse all funds or whether to assess a penalty under the contract, the letter states.

Generally, those involved with both sides of the case viewed it as a win for their team.

“It’s a very good ruling for Steve because it rejects the fundamental theory of the complaint that was filed, which was that the lawsuit was a campaign ploy and should have been treated like that,” former Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett said. “It did find that the fees incurred by the paralegal should have been reported.”

“Overall, it’s a thoughtful order,” he added. “I thought he really captured the spirit of what was going on with the case.”

Originally, Garnett was Rosenblum’s attorney.

Rosenblum is now working with Chris Murray since Garnett has been called forth as a witness. Garnett noted Rosenblum and Murray are working to determine the amount of fees incurred and to settle the issue with the city clerk.

“It was a minor issue,” Garnett said. “It’s the kind of thing that comes up with a campaign particularly when you’ve never run before.”

Although Darren O’Connor, the attorney representing the complainants, argued the judge could have gone further in his findings, he said “we’re very excited” about the conclusion that some of the fees should have been considered a campaign expense.

In his order, the judge decided that the complainants did not successfully establish that Rosenblum pursued litigation for the primary purpose of supporting his candidacy.

But O’Connor pointed to a piece of language in the order that notes Rosenblum’s complaint “seeks damages for the alleged harm that (he) purports to have incurred personally and as a City Council candidate.”

“It doesn’t pass the sniff test that this wasn’t at least in part about his campaign,” O’Connor said.