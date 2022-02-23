State hospital issues written update on King Soopers shooting suspect

A judge has withdrawn the order for a representative of the state hospital to appear in court after attorneys received a written update on the status of the King Soopers shooting suspect.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine, and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke formally declared Alissa incompetent to proceed following evaluations from four doctors who all found he was not capable of assisting in his own defense.

Bakke issued a mental health stay on the case and ordered Alissa to undergo restoration efforts at the state hospital in Pueblo, and also ordered the state hospital to provide updates every 30 days.

But the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion last week indicating the hospital had not provided any updates on Alissa’s progress, and Bakke issued an order for a representative for the Colorado Mental Health Institute to appear on March 10 to address the failure to comply with the court’s order.

In a release Wednesday, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office indicated that the state hospital issued a written update on Alissa’s status following the court order, and was rescinding its request for the March 10 court appearance.

“The goal is to avoid unnecessary delay in having the defendant deemed competent to stand trial,” Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “We appreciate that the state hospital provided this written progress report pursuant to the court’s order.”

The written update itself was not made public.

Alissa’s next court date is a March 15 review hearing.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive at 2:40 p.m. March 22 for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store’s parking lot and was inside the store.

Eric Talley, a 51-year-old Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Police said Alissa fired at other responding officers before one of the responding officers shot Alissa in the leg.

Alissa later surrendered to police. Police found weapons and tactical body armor at the scene, according to the affidavit.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.