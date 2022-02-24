Hot-shooting Arizona State snaps CU Buffs’ win streak

Colorado still has a chance to pull off something special in the final home game of the regular season on Saturday.

But Senior Night will not be quite as festive as it might have been.

Arizona State cooled the streaking Buffaloes and put a damper on the start of the Buffaloes’ final homestand of the regular season, using a hot-shooting night to top the Buffs 82-65 in a Pac-12 Conference battle Thursday night at the CU Events Center.

The win snapped CU’s five-game winning streak and essentially ended any chance of the Buffs playing their way into the NCAA Tournament picture outside a run to the Pac-12 tournament championship. It also put a huge dent in CU’s late surge toward a possible top-four finish in the league and a first-round bye a the Pac-12 tourney.

“We just got our (butts) kicked tonight,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “There’s just no way to sugar coat it. I wish I could. We weren’t ready to play. It started in practice (Wednesday). I was hoping that our guys would maybe care enough to rebound the ball and execute a defensive game plan. But we were lifeless.”

ASU posted its first win in Boulder since 2013 behind a 9-for-17 performance at the 3-point line. The Sun Devils shot .492 overall and .552 in the second half, with both those numbers dampened by a flurry of late misses during garbage time. The Sun Devils used runs of 11-0 and 11-1 in the first half to take a 37-26 lead at halftime, and ASU steadily padded its lead throughout the second half.

“We didn’t come out with energy, defensive pride. It boils down to a lot of things, but we just weren’t ready to go on the defensive end,” CU sophomore Nique Clifford said. “We couldn’t get stops. Our ball-screen coverage, we weren’t getting through screen. They were knocking down shots, and it hurt us at the end of the day.”

CU star forward Jabari Walker suffered foul trouble early, committing two fouls in the early minutes and another with just over four minutes remaining in the first half. Two of those three fouls were offensive fouls, and the Buffs’ leading scorer and rebounder finished with just 12 points and seven rebounds. On a night when the Buffs, who entered the game as the Pac-12’s top 3-point shooting team in league games, went just 7-for-27 from the arc, CU was unable to generate any other consistent threat.

Evan Battey went 3-for-6 on 3-pointers and finished with a team-leading 13 points, but the rest of the Buffs were just 4-for-21 from long range. CU also was outrebounded 38-26 by an ASU team that began the weekend ranked 11th in league games in average rebounding margin (minus-7.7).

It was the fourth win in five games for ASU, which received 15 points on a 5-for-6 night from Luther Muhammad, who entered the game averaging just 5.0 points per game.

“We could never get back in the game because we could never get stops,” Boyle said. “We kept begging and pleading and talking about it at every time out, at halftime. This team didn’t have it tonight. Players have to do some soul searching. I’m going to watch the film and I’m going to show these guys the film (Friday). It’s not going to be fun. It’s not going to be pretty. I don’t care.”

Fast break

What went right: Very little, although the Buffs were 16-for-19 at the free throw line.

What went wrong: CU was outrebounded 38-26 by a weak rebounding team and allowed the Sun Devils to go 9-for-17 on 3-pointers.

Star of the game: Evan Battey. The senior didn’t have a huge night in the penultimate regular season home game of his CU career, but he went 3-for-6 on 3-pointers and paced CU with 13 points.

What’s next: The Buffs will have to regroup quickly ahead of a visit on Saturday from No. 2 Arizona (6 p.m., ESPN2).

Arizona St. 82, Colorado 65

ARIZONA ST. (11-16, 7-10 Pac-12)

Graham 7-13 0-0 14, Lawrence 1-5 3-4 5, Gaffney 1-2 0-0 2, Heath 7-10 2-3 18, Horne 3-9 0-0 8, Jackson 5-12 5-5 17, Muhammad 5-6 3-3 15, Neal 1-4 0-0 3, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0, Burno 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 13-15 82.

COLORADO (18-10, 10-8 Pac-12)

Battey 4-10 2-2 13, Walker 3-9 5-7 12, da Silva 4-7 0-0 9, Barthelemy 3-11 4-4 10, Clifford 2-5 1-2 6, O’Brien 1-2 0-0 2, Hammond 2-5 4-4 9, Simpson 1-4 0-0 2, Loughlin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 16-19 65.

Halftime – Arizona St. 37-26. 3-point field goals – Arizona St. 9-17 (Muhammad 2-2, Heath 2-4, Horne 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Neal 1-1, Gaffney 0-1), Colorado 7-27 (Battey 3-6, Clifford 1-2, Hammond 1-3, da Silva 1-4, Walker 1-5, O’Brien 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Barthelemy 0-5). Rebounds – Arizona St. 36 (Graham, Gaffney, Jackson 5), Colorado 28 (Walker 7). Assists – Arizona St. 12 (Jackson 4), Colorado 8 (Barthelemy 3). Total Fouls – Arizona St. 19, Colorado 16. A – 7,211.